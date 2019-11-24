Katie Hill Blasts Right-Wing Media, Says It Attempts To ‘Silence’ & ‘Demean’ Women

Hill said the right-wing media was using similar tactics against women involved in the impeachment inquiry, like Fiona Hill and Marie Yovanovitch.

Katie Hill, the former California lawmaker forced to resign following the leak of nude photographs of her and allegations that she had entered into an “inappropriate” relationship with one of her staffers, is speaking out against the attacks she faced during the scandal.

Hill spoke Sunday with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources, calling the attacks she faced from the right-wing media “dehumanizing,” per a recap of her appearance published by The Hill.

Hill went on to compare the coverage she received to the same coverage and attacks being directed toward the women who have testified in the House impeachment inquiry.

“Look at what they’re doing to try to silence anybody who speaks out in a way that they don’t like,” Hill said.

Per The Hill, conservative news outlets published nude photographs of Hill without her consent and published articles alleging she had an inappropriate relationship with staffers involved on her campaign and in her Congressional office. Hill has admitted to having a relationship with a member of her campaign staff, though she has denied the allegations that she had a relationship with a member of her legislative staff, which would have violated House rules.

“I think what the right-wing media and those who attacked me wanted was for me to be silenced. And I think that that’s something that we see on attacks against women, not just high-profile women, but women across the board, is that these kinds of attacks are meant to silence you, demean you, and show that you do not have power,” Hill said. “So, for me, it was really important to show that that’s not going to work.”

Hill added that she admitted she needed to “own up” to her involvement in the scandal but said that she was not going to stop using her platform even after her resignation from Congress. Her comments Sunday echoed some of the comments that she made the last time she spoke on the House floor.

Last month, Hill gave an impassioned speech before Congress following her resignation, in which she claimed she would be a champion for other women facing similar situations, calling out what she believed to be a double standard for women.

In the CNN appearance, Hill told Stelter that the attacks she faced online were some of the “darkest” moments of her life, and equated it to cyber bullying. She added that “young girls” and teenagers had asked her during her Congressional campaign how she planned to put a stop to cyber bullying, admitting that she did not have an answer for how to “fight” the issue.