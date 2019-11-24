Lady Gaga Heads Back To The Punk Era While Wearing A Safety Pin Necklace, Pink Tresses & A Sly Stare

Lady Gaga always intrigues her fans, even when she simply shows up on social media just for the heck of it. The “Shallow” singer was pretty in a plain pink t-shirt with long sleeves as she posed in a peculiar Instagram update on Friday that she captioned with an angel emoji alongside a sparkling pink heart emoji.

The 33-year-old New Yorker did not look very angelic, but she did embrace the color pink in her most recent upload aimed at her 38.2 million Instagram followers. If anything, the huge talent appeared as if she had stepped back in time to the punk era of the 1980s.

She rocked a heavy, two-tiered chain necklace held together with matching safety pins featuring hanging letters that spelled out her name. Heart-linked hoop earrings were another blingy aspect of the upload, as were her dagger-styled nails that rocked pearly pink polish. Her manicure was featured as Gaga bent down one hand in what is commonly known as a limp wrist gesture.

Keeping the pink color scheme going, Gaga wore sparkly pink eyeshadow and a rosy pink — and very glossy — pout. The rest of her makeup was on point, including shaped and color-enhanced brows, black mascara, black liner boasting subtle wings, and pink blush.

Her hair was slicked back, with its pink tresses enhanced by a big black bow on her head that somewhat emulated Minnie Mouse’s signature look. As she posed with her lips slightly parted, Gaga peered at the camera in a sly way that hinted that the high-profile artist might have been keeping a secret.

In the background of the Instagram snap, clothing hung on a door while a box with an open lid seemed to be holding sewing elements, suggesting that the star of A Star Is Born was holding court in a dressing or fitting room of some sort.

Gaga’s Instagram followers were enthusiastic about her latest upload. The post earned more than 764,000 likes, including one from singer Dua Lipa, and over 6,100 comments.

“I WANT THIS NECKLACE SO BAAAAAD,” said one fan, commenting in capital letters to show she was shouting for her wish to come true.

“Where is the album we need the damn album where is the album we need the damn album,” stated another admirer, who was probably repeating himself on purpose to get Gaga’s attention.

“Gaga, I love you more than anything on this green earth please give us a bop we need to be fed!!!” remarked a third fan, who added a host of emoji to the comment, including the symbols for a unicorn, a star, a crystal ball, a pink double heart, and a red heart.