Sofia Richie Slays In A Sexy Bikini Surrounded By A Tropical Paradise Setting Almost Too Perfect To Be Real

Sofia Richie was soaking up the sun in her latest Instagram image as she stood in a tropical paradise setting with the turquoise ocean, an expanse of fine sand, a bright blue sky peppered with cumulus clouds, and towering palm trees also featured in the photo. The 21-year-old stunner rocked a celadon-colored bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Since Sofia had modeled while standing in the sand with her profile to the camera, her sideboob peeked out from behind her small bikini top. The triangle-shaped bottom of the bathing suit was even tinier, allowing her enviable bottom to be exposed to the elements as well. Her taut tummy was also in evidence as the sexy model gave a seductive stare to the camera while she slightly parted her luscious lips.

For the photo, 36-year-old Scott Disick’s longtime girlfriend wore her long, light hair down and messy. Most of her straight strands fell behind her back, and she had slicked the front of her tresses away from her forehead, revealing her sultry face that was nearly devoid of makeup. She had on a bit of mascara, some brow enhancement, and a swipe of natural lipstick.

Sofia clasped her hands together in front of her as she posed for what was surely a money shot. She raised one shoulder a tad to give a bit of attitude to the already alluring image.

The post was popular, with more than 128,000 admirers from among her 5.9 million followers liking the photo within half an hour of being uploaded.

In that same time frame, dozens of fans commented on Sofia’s social media share. Many used emoji — including yellow hearts, flames, heart-eye faces, praying hands, and ticking bombs — to express their thoughts. Still others wrote comments using their words to say how they were feeling about Sofia in her latest Instagram upload.

“This took my scaries away,” said one fan.

“Holy macaroni,” remarked a second follower, who added a red heart to the brief comment.

“Thanks for the workout video,” stated a third admirer, who added a crying emoji to her comment that seemed like it was a non sequitur.

“Wanna go to McDonald’s?” asked a fourth fan, who also seemed to be coming out of left field with his Instagram comment.

Sofia has recently been sharing a lot of beachbound shots on the social media platform. One post from earlier this month showed the bathing beauty wearing the same swimsuit as she rocked her most recent upload in which she was fully stretched out on the soft sand in all her glory.