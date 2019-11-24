‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Lowers Underwear Bottoms To Showcase Killer Body: ‘What’s For Breakfast’

Bri Teresi shared a hot new update to her Instagram page, a snap which is set to send dropping temperatures back up.

Earlier this weekend, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in nothing but underwear to titillate her legion of Instagram fans. In the photo, Bri is posing indoors next to a doorframe in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post.

Teresi wore a two-piece lingerie set that consists of a dark gray bra with adjustable straps that go over her shoulders. In addition, the bra also features a push-up underwire structure that helps accentuate the model’s famously buxom physique.

Bri teamed her bra with a pair of navy blue underwear bottoms by Calvin Klein. The bottoms feature a white band at the top with the name of the brand printed in black. The Calvins sit low on her frame, leaving Teresi’s insanely toned abs fully on display. Adding spiciness to the photo, Bri is lowering her underwear further down onto her body to tease even more skin.

The model included the hashtag “My Calvins” to her caption, suggesting her post might be a paid partnership with Calvin Klein.

She posed with her hip to one side, in a way that accentuates the natural curves of her body. Bri wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down. Her tresses have some volume as they fall onto her shoulders. The model wore a thick layer of black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, which adds extra depth to her gaze, while a nude shade of lipstick balances the darkness of the eyes. She is looking at the camera with an intense gaze and her lips parted in a seductive way.

Since going live, the post — which Bri shared with her 625,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 14,200 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 320 comments to the shot.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the blond bombshell took to the comments section to praise her insane physique, while showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Wow you’re [fire],” one user raved, using a string of fire emoji and a heart eyes face to illustrate the comment.

“Such a hottie,” said another one, adding a heart emoji after the words.

“Summer bodies are made in the winter,” a third user chimed in.