Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Nude Leggings

Dolly Castro posted a new update to her Instagram feed in which she showcases her hourglass figure in a workout set that hugs her every curve.

On Saturday, November 23, Castro took to the popular social media app to share a sizzling snapshot of herself to promote a brand of health supplements. In the photo, the Nicaraguan is posing outdoors in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post.

Castro wore a nude two-piece sporty set that consists of a crop top with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top also features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her buxom physique on display. Its neckline includes two strings that connect both sides in the middle. Castro teamed her top with a pair of yoga pants that sit above her bellybutton, leaving just a little bit of her stomach exposed. Her leggings hug her lower body tightly, showcasing the fitness model’s powerful curves.

Castro is posing with one leg slightly in front of the other in a way highlights her booty. She also placed her hand on her hip, which further accentuates her toned backside by increasing the contrast between her voluptuous lower body and her slender midsection.

Castro’s post is an ad for 1st Phorm, a supplement maker that the fitness model often promotes on her social media pages as a brand ambassador, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. In the photo, Castro has a bottle of supplements in her hand, which was formulated to repair hair, skin and nails for both men and women.

The model’s nails are painted purple, adding a touch of color to her look. Castro wore her caramel hair in a middle part and styled down in large waves that cascade over her shoulders.

Within under a day of being published, the post — which Castro shared with her 6.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 35,800 likes since going live, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 420 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Latina fitness model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Love your hair,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re goals always,” said another user, including a fire and hands clapping emoji.

“I need this in my life,” a third user chimed in.