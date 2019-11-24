Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital And Is Doing Well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Friday night for chills and a fever, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Now, the 86-year-old justice has been released from the hospital and is reportedly doing well, according to a court spokeswoman.

As AP News reports, Ginsburg was home and recovering after receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Originally, she was taken to a Washington D.C. hospital after the justices had gathered to discuss upcoming cases before being transferred for evaluation for a possible infection at Johns Hopkins, where she stayed for two nights.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day,” an official statement read. “With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available.”

As expected, the judge was released Sunday morning to her home in Washington D.C. after receiving intravenous antibiotics and fluids, though further details haven’t been released.

Ginsburg, who is one of the longest-serving members of the court, having been appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993, has struggled with several health scares over the past year. Most recently, she completed three weeks of radiation treatment for pancreatic tumors after cancer was detected through a blood test in July. The court announced that she was doing well after radiation and there didn’t appear to be any more cancer in her body, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Progressive voters have expressed concern about the justice’s health, worrying that if she is forced to resign from the court that she will be replaced with a conservative judge. While speaking to an audience at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival, she assured the crowd that she was fine and recovering well.

Every time I see #RuthBaderGinsburg trending, my stomach jumps into my throat. Glad to hear she's on the mend. We love you, RBG! pic.twitter.com/AVYVsL3Xdm — Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) November 24, 2019

“This audience can see that I am alive. And I am on my way to being very well,” she said.

Last November, she was forced to take a rare absence from the court for a stomach bug.

Ginsburg credited her job with helping her stay focused and motivated. She told the crowd that she loves her job, despite the fact that it’s the hardest she has ever had.

“It has kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs,” she said.