American ‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Flaunts Killer Body In Sparkly Swimsuit In New Snap From Her Calendar

Tiffany Toth shared a new update to her Instagram page to promote her 2020 calendar, and the post is set to encourage her fans to get their hands on one.

Earlier this weekend, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a photo and a video of herself in swimwear to announce that her calendar will be available on her site for a limited time only. In the photo, which comes first in the slideshow, Toth is seen sitting on a gold fabric placed on the floor in front of a mirror that gives the onlooker a view of both her front and back. The geotag added to the post suggests the shots were captured in Orange County, California.

Toth wore a sparkly baby pink one-piece bathing suit in a classic cut that showcases her famous figure. The suit boasts a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display. The suit also features thick straps that go over her shoulders and high-cut legs that leave her full, wide hips in evidence.

In the video, Toth is seen striking different poses on set while wearing the same look. Toth wore her blonde tresses swept over to one side and styled down in perfect curls that cascade over her shoulders, giving her look an ’80s vibe. She accessorized her look with large silver earrings that add even more sparkle to the shot.

Her makeup consists of heavy black eyeliner and a silver smoky eye that highlights the blue of her irises. A shiny shade of pink on her lips match the overall color palette of her outfit. As she indicated in her caption, her calendar was shot by photographer Isaiah Mays.

Since going live, the post — which Toth shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 23,100 likes within about a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 560 comments to the post. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the former Playmate took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and also to ask questions about the calendar.

“So beautiful! You are seriously flawless!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a pink heart emoji.

“Such a bombshell,” said another fan, including a string of fire emoji after the words.

“Lovely makeup, can you do a makeup tutorial?” a third fan asked.