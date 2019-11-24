Elsa Hosk Channels Sex Symbol Ursula Andress In Light Yellow Bikini

Elsa Hosk channeled Swiss actress and sex symbol, Ursula Andress, in a new Instagram update from today. The stunner was seen rocking a light yellow-green bikini, as she posed in front of the ocean. She wore a swimsuit that appeared to be inspired by vintage design, considering the bottoms were high-waisted with a belt accent. There were two belt loops that buttoned in the front, with a small rectangular belt buckle. The bikini top had thick straps. The ensemble popped on the model’s tanned body.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also wore her hair down in a heavy right part, with waves framing the right side of her face. In the first photo of the set, she stood on a rock formation with the ocean waters behind her. She popped her right leg out while glancing at the camera with her eyes mostly closed. She angled her chin up and pursed her lips while giving a coy expression. She let her arms hang beside her.

The second photo was a closer shot of Elsa as she placed her hands on the sides of her waist. She tilted her chin up towards the sun and closed her eyes. Her basic makeup could be seen, which included pink lipstick. Again, she left her lips slightly parted. Both photos featured a basic composition with the model seen squarely in the middle of the frame.

It appeared to be a sunny day when the photos were taken, although there were plenty of wispy clouds in the sky.

Fans gushed about Elsa in the comments section, although there was a lot of discussion about her figure too. Plenty of people picked up on the James Bond reference, considering Ursula was the first Bond Girl ever in Dr. No.

“U should be in next 007,” wrote an admirer.

“Omggggg soooo beaaautifulllll,” raved a fan.

One Instagram user was critical of Elsa’s lean figure, and they left a long message that received a lot of likes and replies.

“This is not a healthy body image. I don’t understand why you still sponsor this skinny body image when so many young girls and boys suffer from anorexia and related mental diseases…,” they noted, as they continued to say models shouldn’t perpetuate “unrealistic” body images.

“As a dietitian, I’ve had clients who are naturally lean but don’t eat well. I’ve seen you eat on photo shoots and at events. You certainly don’t starve yourself. You also exercise very hard for good health, energy, and that body. Huge admiration from me,” defended a fan.