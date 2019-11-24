Georgia Fowler Stuns In Leopard-Print Bikini While Posing By A Tree

Georgia Fowler shared a new bikini pic today with her Instagram fans, as she stunned in a leopard-print bikini. The swimsuit featured a v-wire top and matching bottoms, with white as the main color with brown-and-black animal print. The bottoms rested low on her hips, inches below her belly button.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed outdoors, as she held onto a thin tree. She wrapped her left arm around the trunk while raising her right arm to place her hand on part of the tree above her head. Georgia also popped her right knee in front, and looked straight at the camera. She squinted slightly, while pursing her lips, giving a serious yet coy expression. Her pose also meant that her toned midriff was on full display.

The model wore her hair slicked back, and accessorized simply with a necklace. She didn’t appear to be sporting a manicure, or much makeup at all. Behind her to the left side of the frame was a white, stone wall. Green foliage could be seen beside the building, with bright pink flowers visible by Georgia’s face. There were also tiny white flowers in the corner of the photo.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, as the light drenched the model and made her skin glow. Her legs looked especially tan, while she cast a shadow on the wall behind her.

Fans left Georgia a wide range of compliments in the comments section, with many taking note of her good looks.

“Leopard woman, super wild & sexy,” declared a follower.

“Very beautiful as always Georgia!!” gushed an admirer.

“I like you so much,” said a fan.

Others tried to guess the answer to the joke in the captions.

“Cause he’s always spotted come on I can spot a dad joke from a mile away,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

“You know I love a dad joke,” responded the model.

Georgia’s fans have come to know and love her sense of humor, which is unique in her own way.

And last month, the bombshell shared another bikini pic. This time, she was spotted in a blue swimsuit, as she posed in shallow, ocean waters at a tropical destination. Georgia was seen mid-laugh, as she propped herself up with her left arm. Meanwhile, she extended her legs beside her, as she flaunted her toned figure. Behind her was a stretch of sand, while the sky appeared to be cloudless. She wore her hair down in a short bob.