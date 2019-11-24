Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Showcases Famous Curvy Figure In Sexy New Photo

Aylen Alvarez shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she showcases her famous curvy figure, and her fans can’t get enough. On Saturday, November 23, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning snapshot of herself rocking a skintight dress that highlights her shape.

In the photo, Alvarez is standing on a cobblestone street at nighttime with warm lights in the background. The model did not include a geotag or information in the caption to indicate where she was. Alvarez — whose Instagram name recently changed to Aylen Davis, as The Inquisitr has previously written — has her back to the camera, which puts her voluptuous derriere front and center.

Alvarez wore a long dress in cream with thick horizontal stripes in different shades of orange, gray, and yellow. The dress’s skintight fabric hugs the model’s every curve, showcasing her extreme hourglass figure. The ensemble has thick straps that go over her shoulders and a cutout in the midsection that teases a bit of skin. As she indicated in her tag, her dress is from Fashion Nova, a brand that Alvarez represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

Alvarez wore her dark brown tresses pulled back in a low ponytail as her hair falls in large, loose waves to her lower back. Alvarez has her head turned away from the camera, so the onlooker doesn’t get to see her face in this photo.

Since going live, the post — which Alvarez shared with her 3.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 23,100 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 330 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Caribbean bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique by showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Wow this view,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“We live within borrowed time, we walk in rented shoes. If we fade, we fade, and as our borrowed time expires we die. But let us have loved laughed and forgiven,” another fan chimed in, referencing Alvarez’s caption.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Alvarez recently returned from an envy-inducing trip to Panama. The model continued to share photos from her trip until recently, showcasing the incredible fun she had in the Central American country.