Josephine Skriver Puts Bikini Bod On Display In Sri Lanka

Josephine Skriver shared a sizzling pic from Sri Lanka, as she showed off her bikini bod while posing poolside. Her swimsuit had a classic cut, and she sat on the edge of an infinity pool with the ocean visible in the backdrop. The small bikini top left her cleavage on display, while her toned midriff could be seen. She braced herself up with her arms and bent her knees.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel wore her hair down, as she pulled a portion in front of her right shoulder. She accessorized with a blue Raiders baseball cap, and she noted in the caption that she’s watching the game all the way from South Asia. She also sported a small charm necklace.

Josephine looked into the distance to her right, smiling widely. Her multiple earrings could be seen, while it looked like she wore minimal makeup, including pink lipstick. And although she posed by the pool with her hands and knees by the water, her body appeared to be dry.

Behind the stunner were multiple palm trees and small green shrubbery. The sky was mostly covered in clouds, although a little bit of blue peeked through in the horizon.

Fans left tons of compliments in the comments section, along with asking the bombshell a number of questions.

“Love it Raider Nation it was so nice talking to you about the raiders in london,” wrote a follower, who seemingly met Josephine previously.

“Sending to you all love and kisses here from Brazil,” expressed an admirer.

“U always bless my feed with beautiful contents jo!!” exclaimed a fan.

Others asked Josephine a variety of questions, some which she took the time to answer, like this one.

Loading...

“How’s your wedding plans going?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

“Slow and steady forward haha,” said the model.

Josephine and her boyfriend were engaged around this time last year, and she’s since noted that the wedding is planned for sometime next spring or summer.

The stunning beauty often shares her support for the Raiders around game days, as she did last month. This time, she was seen not in a bikini but in a black lingerie set. She wore a different Raiders cap that featured the logo imposed on top of an American flag. She posed outdoors on a deck, while showing off her bare booty. Her face was obscured by her hat, while trees and greenery could be seen in the background.