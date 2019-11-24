Demi Rose Soaks Up The Sun In Fruity Topless Photo

Demi Rose likely made jaws drop with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shot, the British glamour model is laying stomach-down on a red and white padded lounge chair and wearing nothing more than barely-there thong briefs.

Demi’s head and shoulders are raised, revealing the bikini tan lines on her chest and a hint of her decolletage. The model’s brown hair is curly and wet, making it seem like she has just returned from a swim. She also appears to be wearing little makeup besides dark liner and mascara around her eyes, and reddish-orange lipstick. She kept her accessories to a minimum, seemingly only wearing a pair of delicate stud earrings.

Demi tagged the Baba Beach Club resort in the photo, which indicates that the image was captured in the South Asian country of Thailand. The photo is set in a sunny area and the foliage in the background looks tropical. There’s also an array of tropical fruit beneath her chair. The spread includes bananas, oranges, and more.

“Tutti Frutti,” Demi wrote in the caption.

The photo accumulated over 100,000 likes and 1,000 comments in 30 minutes. In those comments, fans gushed over the brunette beauty’s physical attractiveness.

One fan appeared eager to find a way to be in the photo with her.

“Looking good! If only to be the sun bed,” they wrote.

Others referenced fruit when complimenting her.

“U are my favorite mix fruit,” another commenter added.

“Tutti Frutti great booty,” a third Instagram user said.

But a lot of the other comments were generic expressions of admiration for her beauty, with others simply collections of various emoji.

“Wow looking very delicious, beautiful, yummy,” a fourth admirer wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Demi Rose has shared a topless photo with her 10.9 million followers on Instagram.

In a previous post, she’s striking a seductive pose in a thong and what appears to be elaborately layered fabric necklaces. The tousled curls of her hair appear to blow in the wind as she stares off into the distance.

The photoshoot was set in Red Rock Canyon in Nevada’s Mojave Desert. The post has been liked over 380,000 times, and more than 2,300 Instagram users have commented on it since it was posted on November 13.

“An artist & his muse,” she wrote in the caption before tagging the photographer who took the photo, Danny DeSantos. He also photographed her in Bali for the most recent photo on her Instagram page.