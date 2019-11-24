Iggy Azalea Robbed Of $336K Worth Of Jewelry While She Was Home Alone

Iggy Azalea was reportedly robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry while she was home alone at her Atlanta mansion. The rapper told police that she heard footsteps in her home on November 14 but didn’t think anything of the sounds, only to discover a short while later that much of her pricey jewelry was gone, according to a report from OK! Magazine. Even worse, the hip hop star says that the assailant may have been armed.

Azalea, who lives in the Buckhead home with her boyfriend of one year, Playboi Carti, called law enforcement on November 17, a few days after the alleged incident occurred. At that point, she told the police that a single suspect had made off with some of her custom rings, watches, earrings, bracelets, pendants, and her diamond engagement ring. The jewelry consisted of gems like pink sapphire and diamonds, along with gold, rose gold, silver and platinum metal. She told officers that the goods were worth a whopping total of $366,000.

Azalea says that it was raining on November 14, the day of the alleged incident, and she had left the back door of her mansion unlocked so that Carti could get inside without any trouble. That’s when, she says, the burglar took advantage of the opening and snuck into her house and took her things. The event was reportedly caught on tape via Azalea’s home surveillance system, and the cops will use the footage to hopefully nab the alleged individual who took Azalea’s property.

As if being home alone while being robbed wasn’t scary enough, the 29-year-old rapper says that the thief had a gun with him and was wearing gloves and a mask when he entered her home. According to the footage, the assailant entered the mansion through the unlocked back door. About 10 minutes later, the suspect left through the same door.

Azalea has been facing other challenges recently, after her album In My Defense was released earlier this year to lackluster sales and reviews. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the rapper’s release debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 – bad enough that she told fans she was going to re-release the album.

“Woke up today feeling a little defeated, ending the day feeling motivated,” she said on social media at the time. “I think sometimes I feel defeated because I look at the chart and see how much streaming impacts it, and think, ‘How can I win when I’m up against THAT?'”

“But I also feel like: ‘Okay, and?’ There are two options. Quit. Or shut up and just keep fighting. So I’ll keep on fighting!” she added.

These days, she is working on a new EP called Wicked Lips.