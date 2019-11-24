Alessandra Ambrosio Sunbathes In A Minuscule Pink Bikini In Sizzling New Snap From The Maldives

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her fabulous bikini body again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Sunday, November 24, the Brazilian model sent temperatures soaring on her page when she shared a new photo that was an instant hit with her 10.2 million followers. A geotag on the post revealed that the sizzling snap was taken in the Maldives, where she has been vacationing for the past week.

In the photo, the 38-year-old was captured laying out on a wooden dock with a gorgeous view of the crystal blue water behind her. The sunlight poured over the babe as she lay atop a thin blue blanket, propping herself up on her elbows and stretching out her legs for a view of her flawless figure that proved impossible to be ignored.

Alessandra looked smoking hot as she worked on her tan in a minuscule bikini from her own GAL Floripa line that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The two-piece set was of a dark pink color known as “Guava” within the brand, and included a skimpy, underwire-style top with thin straps that tied in delicate bows on her shoulders. The number also boasted minuscule cups that were adorned with a ruffled hemline, giving the bikini a fun and flirty vibe. Meanwhile, its daringly low-cut neckline left the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s decolletage bare and exposed an ample amount of cleavage, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The matching bottoms of Alessandra’s itty-bitty swimwear were equally as risque, if not more. The piece covered only what was necessary, allowing the brunette beauty to show off her long, sculpted legs and peachy derriere almost in their entirety. It was of a daringly high-cut style, and had a ruffled waistband that sat high up on her hips.

Alessandra completed her look with a delicate pendant necklace, as well as a pair of dainty earrings. She also sported a pair of round yellow sunglasses to offer some relief from the golden sun. Her dark tresses were tied up in a messy top knot, while a pink bandana tied around her head kept any flyaways from falling in front of her face.

To no surprise, the latest addition to the runway queen’s Instagram feed was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the sunlit snap has earned over 82,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to her page. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Alessandra’s most recent jaw-dropping display.

“Still the sexiest woman,” one person wrote.

“Alessandra is a goddess,” said another.

“Very beautiful body,” commented a third.

Alessandra has been far from shy about sharing photos from her luxurious vacation in the Maldives. Earlier this week, the stunner uploaded another set of photos to her Instagram page that saw her rocking a sexy black bikini that left little to the imagination. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 245,000 likes since going live.