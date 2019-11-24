Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sparkly Lingerie

Model Ana Cheri has been in the City of Love for the past few days, and on Sunday, she thrilled her 12.5 million Instagram followers with a sexy update in which she wore a skimpy pair of lingerie “Parisian style.”

The update consisted of two photos of the brunette bombshell standing in a hotel room in front of a window. She wore a mesh, nude-colored three-piece lingerie set that left very little to the imagination. The sheer number featured a little bit of glitter, putting off a glam vibe.

The bra featured satin cups underneath the mesh cover, which was cinched between her breasts. The top called attention to her voluptuous chest. The string bikini panties, consisting of a small mesh triangle in the front with thin strings across her hips, did little to cover her up. The beauty paired the underwear with a matching garter belt. The outfit showed off Ana’s tight abs, curvy hips and toned thighs.

The first picture showed Ana from the front. She leaned on one elbow on the wall beside her as she gave the camera a sultry look. Playing with her hair with her other hand, she stood with one knee slightly bent — a pose that called attention to her curves.

The second snap showed the stunner from behind. She arched her back slightly, giving her followers a nice look at her pert derrière and most of Ana’s backside. The camera captured her as she smiled while looking down.

The model wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and a red gloss on her lips. Her hair was pulled up into a high ponytail, and she wore a pale pink color on her nails. For accessories, she chose a gold necklace and bracelet.

In the post, Ana said that her time in Paris had been amazing.

Her fans thought she looked amazing in the lingerie and told her so.

“You are so beautiful and you have a perfect body,” one admirer gushed.

“You definitely are a vision of beauty,” wrote a second fan.

“Nice physique and a beautiful lady,” a third follower said.

There can be no denying that Ana has a body worthy of showing off. And the good news for her followers is that she doesn’t mind flashing a bit of skin. Most of her Instagram updates are tame, but she occasionally likes to share something a little risqué, like the barely-there bunny outfit she wore for Halloween.