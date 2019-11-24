Emily Ratajkowski Flashed Deep Cleavage In Plunging Catsuit For Sultry Instagram Update

Emily Ratajkowski served up a super-sexy look in one of her latest Instagram posts. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur has recently dropped a chic catsuit collection in three different styles — strappy, high-neckline, and plunging — and has been busily promoting the new designs on the Instagram page of her wildly popular fashion brand. One of her newest promotional snaps saw her modeling the plunging catsuit in black — arguably, the sexiest of the three designs. Shared with fans on Friday, the pic racked up a whopping 17,000-plus likes, significantly more than the other catsuit looks showcased on the Inamorata Woman Instagram page.

Emily showed off the steamy look in an ultra-sultry black-and-white photo that showed her flashing cleavage galore. The Sports Illustrated babe put her busty assets front and center, exposing a generous portion of her perky chest in the dangerously low-cut catsuit. The stylish one-piece was a chic halter-neck design that beautifully framed her ample decolletage area, putting the focus on her shapely bust. The plunge v-neck cut reached all the way to the chest line, baring a copious amount of sideboob in the process.

The 28-year-old hottie showed more than her buxom curves in the figure-hugging catsuit. The snug item fit her like a glove, clinging to every curve in sight and highlighting her hourglass frame. A black leather belt cinched the catsuit at the waist, accentuating Emily’s famously lithe waistline. The belt sported a shiny buckle, which added a touch of bling to the attire — as did the sparkling ring on Emily’s finger.

Proving to be the best ambassador for her brand, Emily channeled her inner seductress to show off the sexy-chic outfit. Posing in a simple white hallway, the ravishing Vogue model leaned one shoulder against the wall and cocked one hip to the side, bending the other knee as she parted her legs. The alluring posture called attention to her curvy hip, while also drawing the eye towards her chiseled thighs. The light-toned decor only served to shine the spotlight on her insane body, perfectly showcased in the clingy catsuit.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the gorgeous supermodel shot a smoldering look at the camera, slightly parting her pillowy lips in a provocative way. Her hair was swept to the side in a relaxed style and fell over her shoulders in unruly locks.

Needless to say, fans were all over the sizzling look and immediately rushed to the comments section to shower the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model with compliments.

“Gorgeous picture of you!” wrote one person, ending their post with a star emoji.

Followers appeared to be really digging the new catsuit line and threw out praise for the sexy designs.

“Need,” one Instagrammer remarked on the plunging catsuit, adding three heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“I absolutely LOVE how you guys created catsuits! thank you! i’ve been going crazy searching for cute catsuits!” declared another fan, followed by a beating-heart emoji.

Others took advantage of this opportunity to inquire about the latest Inamorata bikini line, which has long been sold out.

“When is coming back the olas???” asked one follower in reference to the brand’s best selling two-pies, the “Las Olas” string bikini.