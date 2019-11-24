NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Hasn’t Gotten Any Calls Since Public Workout

Colin Kaepernick received some good marks for his recent NFL workout, with many scouts praising his strong arm and good accuracy on long balls, but the performance reportedly wasn’t enough to move the needle on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback actually making it back into the league.

As ESPN reported, Kaepernick hasn’t gotten any calls from teams in the weeks since his hastily planned workout in Atlanta. Kaepernick was originally slated to work out for more than two dozen teams in a league-organized event, but Kaepernick pulled out at the last minute after the NFL would not allow cameras to tape the workout. Kaepernick, who said he wanted full transparency, ended up moving the workout about 60 miles away, and only seven teams followed him to watch.

The ESPN report claims that Kaepernick is no closer to signing with another NFL team after the workout, increasing the likelihood that his time in the NFL is now done.

“Kaepernick’s representatives sent video of their client’s workout to the 25 NFL teams that did not attend last Saturday, but that has not led to any interest, either,” the report noted.

“The fact that the NFL tried to spark interest in Kaepernick last week, and could not, and that his reps made sure that video of the workout was delivered to every team, are just the latest signs that the chances are bleak that a team will step forward and sign him.”

Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2016, with supporters saying he is blackballed because of his decision to take a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against minorities.

Loading...

The ESPN report comes after the former Super Bowl starter’s attorney said that there were at least two teams interested in signing Kaepernick. As The Inquisitr reported, Mark Geragos said in a recent radio appearance that there was still interest in signing Kaepernick, though he did not give specifics about which teams may be interested.

There had been speculation that Kaepernick’s workout was an attempt by the NFL to head off another potential lawsuit from the quarterback. Kaepernick had already sued the NFL, claiming that team owners were colluding to keep him out of the league due to his protests during the national anthem. Kaepernick and the NFL ended up settling out of court for an undisclosed sum, but there is speculation that the league could still face another lawsuit from Kaepernick.