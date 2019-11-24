WWE News: Triple H On If He’s Spoken To CM Punk Since He Joined ‘WWE Backstage’

At the press conference following last night’s NXT Takeover: WarGames, Triple H was asked if he’s talked to CM Punk since his return to WWE-affiliated programming. There was speculation before the show that Punk would make an appearance in the main event match. However, “The Straight Edge Superstar” was absent.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Triple H revealed that fans shouldn’t expect to see Punk on speaking terms with WWE so soon, but he didn’t close the door on their relationship being repaired in the future, either.

“I have not spoken to him. To be honest, we have not had that conversation. I know he’s working for FOX and it’s a bit of an arm’s length from us. All of this stuff is baby steps, when people want something so bad, it’s like they’re saying, ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance.’ That’s the moment of time that we’re in.”

“The Game” also went on to discuss the possibility of Punk returning to the squared circle down the line. He told the press that the company is open to bringing him back, but he believes that fans and journalists should be happy that he’s involved with the wrestling business in some capacity.

Punk’s new role is an analyst on the FOX-produced show. While he does engage with WWE employees, he doesn’t have to answer to company management.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, there have been rumors of Punk making his in-ring comeback in a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36. “The Architect” has been challenging Punk to a fight since he showed up on WWE Backstage. However, the rivalry escalated after this week’s show because Punk criticized Rollins’ social media conduct.

However, Punk has stated that it will take a lot of money to convince him to ever lace up his boots again. The former World Champion hasn’t closed the door to the possibility, but he doesn’t seem interested in wrestling for the foreseeable future at least.

Loading...

Punk hasn’t wrestled since 2014. He walked out of WWE after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and was subsequently fired on his wedding day. This led to Punk opening up about his experience with the company on Colt Cabana’s podcast and being taken to court by WWE afterward in what proved to be an ugly defamation case.

The legal battle caused some bad blood between the superstar and WWE, and Punk disassociated himself from the wrestling business for years.

As evidenced by the returns of Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior, however, WWE has a history of making amends with former superstars. Therefore, it’s possible that they’ll reach out to Punk eventually.