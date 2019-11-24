WWE Alum Nikki Bella Sizzles In Red Camo-Print Sports Bra And Leggings From Her Activewear Line

WWE alum Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Sunday to show off pieces from her activewear line Birdiebee. In the shared snapshot, the brunette beauty is rocking a red camo-print sports bra with matching leggings. The retired professional wrestler paired the workout attire with red sneakers and a baseball cap in the same color. She’s also wearing red armbands as she sits with her ankles crossed on what appears to be a medicine ball. Her pin-straight jet-black locks fall well past her shoulders and she’s sporting smoky-eye makeup with red eyeshadow.

“Sometimes camo is meant to be seen,” she wrote in the caption before announcing that the company had just launched a full line of camo-print gym attire.

In the comments section, Nikki’s fans gushed over the photo.

“You’re literally so gorgeous!!” one person wrote. “I love you”

“OMG Nikki, beautiful forever” another commented.

One Instagram user claimed that the photo had caused them some marital strife.

“This shot got me in trouble,” they wrote. “I said to my wife of 38 years this is the one I’d leave you for, look at this pic lol. (I’d never leave her, don’t tell her lol)”

Others seemed very excited about Birdebee’s new camo-print items.

“THIS. IS. EVERYTHING!!” a fourth commenter said. “Can’t wait to get this new outfit soon @thenikkibella”

According to Birdiebee’s website, the leggings that Nikki has on in the photo retail for $52. Its product description states that they are mid-rise leggings with a “sculpting waistband,” made from fast-drying, UV protective fabric.

The camo-print sports bra that’s currently listed on their website seems slightly different than the one in her Instagram photo, however. While Nikki’s appears to have thick straps, they’re currently selling a red camo-print cage bra with thin straps for $38.

This isn’t the first time that Nikki has promoted Birdiebee on her Instagram page. In a previous post from last month, she’s wearing their “KO” sports bra and leggings in red which sell for $38 and $52 respectively. The bra features two black stripes near the bust and a unique strap formation at the back. The stripe detail is on the leggings too and can be found on both sides of the pants, stretching from the waist to the ankle.

The photo has amassed close to 150,000 likes and almost 450 comments since it was posted on October 13.

Launched in 2017, Birdiebee is a business collaboration between Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella.