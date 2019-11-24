‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In Plunging Red Velvet Dress

Maitland Ward sizzled on the red carpet in a gorgeous velvet dress during an event over the weekend, and she’s got the pictures to prove it.

On Saturday, Maitland took to her Instagram account to share a few photos of herself sporting a plunging red wrap-around dress with a thigh-high slit. The former Boy Meets World star looked smoking hot as she showcased her ample cleavage, long, lean legs, and tiny waist in the ensemble.

The actress smiled for the cameras as she walked the red carpet during a party honoring her work in the adult film Drive.

Maitland had her shoulder-length red hair parted in the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands. She also donned a full face of makeup for the event, which included defined eyebrows, bold pink eye shadow, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a bright red lipstick on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

Maitland accessorized her ensemble with some clear heels, a red band around her wrist, and some vivid red polish on her nails.

The star’s over 949,000 followers obviously approved of the photos, clicking the like button over 40,000 times and leaving more than 450 comments on the photo in the span of just one day.

“You look so beautiful! Congrats!” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Why you never age, it’s amazing. You never age a bit are you a shapeshifter LoL joking,” another fan stated.

“Your beauty does not speak, your beauty marvels. It is a difficult set to describe. You’re just the prettiest I’ve ever seen. You are a work of art that God painted with jasmine flowers,” a third social media follower gushed over the actress.

“You’re absolutely, positively, drop dead, to die for, GORGEOUS!” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, although Maitland’s dress may be considered risque by some, the actress appeared more covered up than in her usual Instagram posts.

Fans have come to expect the actress to appear in skimpy lingerie, tiny tops, revealing dresses, and more. The Inquisitr previously reported that Maitland rocked Instagram earlier this week when she posed in a shimmering gold bikini as she tugged at the sides of the sexy swimwear.

Maitland Ward’s fans went wild over that post, which has now earned over 69,000 likes and over 1,100 comments to date for the former Boy Meets World star.