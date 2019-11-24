Hannah Brown Shows Off Her Dancer’s Body In Form-Fitting Blue Dress Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Season 28 Finale

'The Bachelorette' beauty stunned in a curve-hugging dress during a night out with Alan Bersten.

Hannah Brown is looking extra-stunning ahead of her final dance on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. The Alabama beauty queen posed for a photo with her partner, Alan Bersten, in which she shows off her flawless figure after weeks of dancing on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In the photo, Hannah, 25, is wearing a form-fitting two-toned blue dress as she poses with Alan at a cast party for the show’s finalists. The former Bachelorette star is picture-perfect in the scoop-front, three-quarter sleeve dress that features shades of turquoise and a lighter blue. The gorgeous dress hugs Hannah’s curves, and it is paired with silver strappy heels that show off her toned calves.

Alan is wearing dark pants and a matching polo shirt as he poses with his arm around Hannah’s waist at the party venue.

In the comments section to the photo posted on Alan’s Instagram, fans marveled over the sizzling hot pair just days before they face off against three other couples in this week’s Dancing with the Stars finale.

“Ooooooweeee it’s hot in here,” one fan wrote of Hannah’s look.

“Okayyy Hannah, HOT DAMN,” another added.

“[Hannah Brown] could NOT pop off more if she tried ok,” a third fan wrote.

“Hannah you have never looked better… and Alan you look pretty amazing yourself,” another follower chimed in.

Others posted fire emoji as they asked Hannah where her dress is from.

While she shined in her blue party dress, Hannah also recently posted photos of herself drenched in gold as she danced in a sequin mini dress with Alan. Her gorgeous DWTS looks continue to make headlines as she heads into her final week of the reality TV competition with the hopes of scoring the coveted Season 28 mirrorball trophy.

While Hannah’s toned body is amazing, the ABC star recently told Parade that she likes to eat and hasn’t lost weight since competing on the show. Hannah told the outlet that during the recent cast trip to Disneyland, she ate a lot of candy, corn dogs, churros, and cotton candy, so the change in her physical body has not been great despite her hours of dancing with Alan.

But the blond beauty did admit she is discovering new muscles as she tackles new dances that use different parts of her body. Hannah has admitted that her legs and feet hurt, so she indulges in massage therapy as well as ice baths and a sauna as she finishes out her run on Dancing with the Stars.