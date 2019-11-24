Larsa Pippen Slays In A Pair Of Tiny Daisy Dukes & Tight Tank Top

Larsa Pippen delighted her fans over the weekend when she rocked a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes in her latest Instagram photo, which was posted to her account on Saturday.

Larsa looked smoking hot as she stood in front of a door on a brick porch while giving a seductive look into the camera. The former Real Housewives star donned a pair of dark washed denim cut-offs that flaunted her long, lean legs, and paired the shorts with a black tank top.

The shirt boasted a low cut that showcased the model’s ample cleavage. Larsa also opted for a black jacket, which she wore off of her shoulder to add a little more sex appeal to the snap. She also accessorized the look with some calf-high black leather boots and a diamond chain around her neck.

The Kardashian BFF had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Larsa added a full face of makeup for the photo, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering eye shadow. She complete the glam look with a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Of course, Larsa’s 1.8 million followers loved the picture and made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post, which gained nearly 15,000 likes and more than 150 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted to the platform.

“I swear you are my everyday girl crush. Love you,” one of Larsa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photograph.

“You are a beautiful woman,” another admirer gushed over the model.

“Smoking hot and so nice,” a third social media user wrote.

“Looking so beautiful wonderful, amazing, gorgeous! Mind blowing face keep it up and don’t drink alcohol and smoking because it’s not good for your health please I L Y take care yourself,” a fourth comment read.

As fans know, Larsa doesn’t seem to mind showcasing her enviable curves on social media. In fact, her followers have become accustom to seeing her rock an array of skimpy outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reality star recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she shared a picture of herself sporting a form-fitting black slip dress that left little to the imagination.

That post also proved to be a popular one for Larsa Pippen, earning her over 22,000 likes and more than 230 comments to date.