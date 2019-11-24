Sofia Vergara Stuns In Blue Corset Dress For Sultry Instagram Snap: ‘Anniversary Dinner’

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on November 22 with a romantic night out, the Modern Family star let fans know in her latest Instagram post. And, judging by the elegant snap she shared with her followers the following day, the affair was an entirely glamorous one.

On Saturday, the gorgeous Colombiana took to social media to show off the fabulous outfit that had her looking ravishing as she toasted her anniversary with her 42-year-old actor hubby. Sofia showcased the classy look in a mirror selfie that appeared to have been taken shortly before heading out on their swanky date night, and got a massive wave of appreciation from her adoring fans.

The new pic saw the 47-year-old stunner looking gorgeous in an exquisite corset dress that perfectly showcased her enviable figure. The dress was a chic midi design made up of a bust-hugging bodice and a straight long skirt. Together, the two-pieces highlighted her hourglass frame, accentuating her incredible curves. The sophisticated design aside, the dress boasted a lavish sapphire blue-color, which beautifully complemented Sofia’s glowing tan. Sofia paired the stunning dress with a stylish silver purse. She added height to her 5-foot-7-inch frame with a pair of opulent silver heels, which tied around her ankles, calling attention to her supple pins.

Ever the glam queen, Sofia added even more bling to her attire with an entire collection of sparkling gold jewelry. A large double necklace adorned her decolletage, ending with a sphere pendant that dangled down her chest, drawing attention to her buxom curves. A pair of glittery rings sparkled on her fingers, mirrored by the tiny stud earrings that twinkled through her hair. Lastly, a pair of chunky bracelets glimmered on her forearm, completing the array of flashy accessories.

Sofia showed quite a bit of skin in the flattering corset dress. The gorgeous Latina exposed a generous amount of cleavage in the revealing bodice, which boasted a push-up effect that highlighted her busty assets. Her slender arms were also bared in the strappy dress, as were her sculpted shoulders. At the same time, she flashed her chiseled calves and ankles in the mid-skirt — and managed to look both seductive and sophisticated in the sexy apparel.

Likewise, Sofia’s famous curves were also copiously showcased. The daring bodice featured a sweetheart neckline, one complete with a tiny ruffled hem that further lured the gaze to her perky chest. Thick straps framed her ample decolletage area, showcasing her shapely bust in an alluring display. Stylish corset busks in a slightly lighter shade of blue ran across the front of the bodice in symmetric lines, accentuating her lithe waistline. Last but not least, the flattering outfit emphasized her sculpted tummy, while also highlighting her curvy hip.

As per usual, the Colombian-born beauty struck a sultry pose as she showed off her attire. She cocked one hip to the side and parted her legs as much as her tight-fitting skirt allowed it, in a coquettish posture that accentuated her age-defying physique. Just like she usually does whenever she models an exciting new outfit on Instagram, the Hot Pursuit actress posed in front of the large mirror in her dining room and snapped a full-body selfie that showcased the look in all of its entirety. A dark-blue coat casually rested on the back of one of her sumptuous dining chairs, suggesting that Sofia was planning to shield herself from the cold November weather with the elegant garment.

As expected, fans were charmed with the elegant look, rewarding the snap with over 296,000 likes. In addition, more than 1,270 people dropped by the comments section to lavish Sofia with praise.

“Glitz and glam,” one Instagrammer perfectly summed up the shot, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Her body is goalsss,” remarked another fan.

“You’re always looking beautiful,” read a third message, trailed by a two-heart emoji encased within a string a beating-heart emoji.

Among the people who commented on Sofia’s post was Dubai influencer and style icon, Nina Ali.

“How gorgeous can you be?!” she wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a blue heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Sofia’s dress.