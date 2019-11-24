Amanda Cerny Rocks Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit & Dirty Feet For Upcoming Calendar Release

Amanda Cerny got down and dirty in her most recent Instagram. The well-renowned Youtuber donned a brown one-piece swimsuit, with floral detail, and posed in the sand for a very sexy snap.

The brunette looked like an ethereal mermaid in a swimming costume that showed off her incredible curves. Cerny’s brown bathing suit had black flowers and a black elastic seam that contrasted with the model’s bronzed skin. The swimsuit clung to her like a second-skin and flaunted every curve of her frame.

Thanks to the angle of the shot, Cerny’s cleavage and neckline were on full display. The swimsuit also exposed the model’s thighs and legs which were glistening in the sand. The bombshell’s feet were dirty with sea sand and added to the authenticity of the photo.

The 28-year-old wore no accessories in this particular image, save for an audacious come-hither look that she directed at the camera. The social media star wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a bronzer across her cheekbones. Cerny also wore a rose-tinted lipstick to compliment her perfect pout. She also kept her hairstyle simple, opting to let it fall over her one shoulder as she posed at the beach.

According to Cerny’s caption, she is hard at work promoting her upcoming 2020 calendar. She encouraged her followers to buy the calendar as a gift and told them that this was the last day that they would be able to claim a certain package.

The YouTube sensation has over 26 million fans on her Instagram page alone and is hoping that many of them will purchase her offering. If the views are anything to go buy, the calendar will be a hit. This particular image has already amassed more than 875,000 likes in 11 short hours.

Many posted heart, smiley, and fire emoji to show Cerny how much they appreciate her looks. Some even posted comments on the pic to encourage and motivate the influencer to keep putting out her best work.

One fan couldn’t help but notice Cerny’s feet. He posted an unusual request to the Instagram babe and asked, “Post a video on feet pls.” It seems as if Cerny’s sandy tootsies caught his attention and he would like to see more of them.

Another fan told Cerny, “I got mine. Now I just wait for your beauty,” referencing the calendar that he just purchased.

“Such amazing modeling! Keep it up!” an ardent follower complimented the beauty.