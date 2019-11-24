Amanda Cerny Flaunts Cleavage & Legs In Peach Teddy On A Locomotive Train

Amanda Cerny put her best foot forward in a stunning photo that she posted on Instagram recently. The social media star, seemingly oblivious of decorum, left very little to the imagination when she wore a lace teddy, gown, and stilettos on a train.

As those who follow the YouTube sensation know, Cerny is currently promoting her upcoming 2020 calendar. She captioned the image by letting her over 26 million fans know that they only have one day left to order and called the offering “the gift that keeps on giving.” And if the model’s smoking hot pic is anything to go by, the calendar includes some of the very best images of the Instagram babe.

This particular photograph has Cerny taking her nighttime wear into a rather unusual setting. The brunette wore a peach teddy with lace insets while sitting on a train. The lingerie has a plunging neckline that flatters her cleavage and décolletage area.

Even though Cerny is also wearing a mesh gown, she let the piece fall loosely down her arms. It certainly seemed as if the star was in the process of taking it rather than trying to cover up her delicate bits.

The bombshell accessorized with two gold chains, with pendants, and killer high-heel shoes. Cerny certainly meant business, and if she needed to be on a locomotive to accomplish her goals, her fans were certainly behind her.

Cerny wore her long brown hair in an elegant updo. She allowed some of her tresses to escape and fall softly around her face. The influencer looked ravishing with a full face of makeup including a bold brow, eyeliner, a smoky eye, and blusher swept across the apples of her cheeks. Cerny wore a subtle shade of nude lipstick on her lips.

In the background, the gleaming floors and polished chrome rails of the train glistened in the light. In the distance, tall buildings, grey skies, and the bustle of a city beckon. But Cerny seemed unfazed as she sat on the train’s cold bench. In fact, the model smoldered as she spread her legs in an open stance and looked directly at the camera.

Cerny’s fans couldn’t get enough of the photo. This particular image has already attracted more than 1 million likes, and hundreds of heart and fire emoji. Many followers also commented on the snap and praised Cerny’s stunning looks.

“Obviously the train was too hot for other passengers,” said one fan. While another simply felt, “Those legs are seriously to die for. Omg.”