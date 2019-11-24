Jon Gosselin Reveals Location Of Family Vacation With Hannah & Collin Days After Blasting Kate On TV

The former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star jetted to St. Croix amid ongoing drama with his ex.

Jon Gosselin has revealed where he is spending Thanksgiving with two of his kids. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted photos from a family vacation to St. Croix with his 15-year-old sextuplets Collin and Hannah and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad. The happy photos come just days after Jon blasted his childrens’ mother Kate in a TV interview with Dr. Oz.

Jon, who is reportedly estranged from most of his eight kids, posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed him in a “family vacay” with part of his family. The former TLC star posted a selfie with his two kids in a plane as well as picturesque beach shots as they spend Thanksgiving week far away from the drama in their Pennsylvania hometown.

In the comments section to the post, fans of the reality TV family praised Jon for spending time with the two kids that live with him. But others made note that he is also the father of Mady and Cara, 19 as well as Collin and Hannah’s sextuplet siblings Aeden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel Gosselin, 15. Some fans urged Jon to fight for all of his kids.

“Just watched the Dr. Oz interview, so happy for you & how far you’ve come! You’re a wonderful father, I hope there’s an opportunity for your other children to see that!” one fan wrote.

“Do you miss your other kids? Hannah was always Kate’s favorite. Ironic how she ended up living with you!” another added.

“A true loving father never stops fighting for his children and you are the best example of that Jon,” a third fan wrote.

“You are a good father Jon I know your kids are your world and as they grow older they will see you always had their backs,” another follower added.

Jon previosuly teased plans for a major Thanksgiving trip with his blended family and even revealed they would need passports, but the new photos are the first confirmation of where the clan was headed.

Kate Gosselin has been silent on social media regarding her Thanksgiving plans with the ex-couple’s other six kids. She has also not commented on Jon’s allegations about her parenting style and his comments that reality TV fame changed her.

It has been nearly a year since Jon obtained custody of Collin and Hannah. While the two Gosselin siblings are only seen by fans on Jon’s social media these days, Jon and Kate’s other six kids recently took part in a Kate Plus 8 special with their mom.