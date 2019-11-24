Chanel West Coast Dishes Sexy Looks While Posing On A Stool

Chanel West Coast shared a new Instagram video with her fans today, as she dished sexy looks while posing on a stool. The clip was a behind-the-scenes look at one of her photoshoots, as she sported tight pants and a bra. The pants were off-white with lace-up accents on the front of her thighs. These were hard to see thanks to the angle of the clip, but it appeared to extend from her upper thighs down to her ankles. She also wore a light pink bra. The Ridiculousness star wore her hair slicked back into a high, braided ponytail. The ponytail was so long that it reached her derriere. Chanel accessorized with large hoop earrings, and sported a light manicure.

The rapper was spotted posing on a dark-colored stool, which was placed on top of a light blue screen. She was seen sitting with her left shoulder facing the camera. The clip began by showing Chanel sitting on the chair, as she arched her back slightly to accentuate her booty. She also spread her legs and placed her hands on her inner thighs. She alternated between tilting her head back and straightening it out. The photographer could be heard giving the rapper some direction, as she proceeded to place her right hand on her left shoulder. This revealed her multiple bracelets and rings. The end of the clip showed Chanel sliding her arm down to her elbow. A camera flashed periodically, and lit up the bombshell. Throughout the entire clip, Chanel gave sultry looks with her lips slightly parted.

Fans complimented her good looks in the comments section.

“You Made To Be A Superstar,” declared a follower, who may be referring to her rap career.

“Goddess among mere mortals,” wrote an admirer.

Loading...

“Oh d*mn so hot awesome braid 🙂 and the outfit suits those nice curves,” expressed a fan.

“Butt butt butt, thighs like what, what, what,” said a fourth Instagram user, with plenty of others that commented on her derriere.

Previously, Chanel showed off another outfit where she rocked a bra. Except this time, she rocked a non-traditional bra, which was made up of colorful straps and heart pasties. The bombshell wore her blond hair down behind her shoulders, and wore a matching pair of shorts and a jacket. The jacket featured white fuzzy accents throughout. She also accessorized with dark aviator sunglasses, and a colorful choker necklace. The photo was taken at night-time, with street signs visible behind her.