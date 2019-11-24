Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Curvy Behind On Display In Skimpy New Bikini Picture

Emily Ratajkowski is living it up in a glorious tropical paradise. Emily is currently staying at a Waldorf Astoria Hotel in South Asia, specifically in the Maldives. Her Instagram indicates the vacation is part of a paid sponsorship.

Her setting may be jaw-dropping, but it doesn’t compare to the Amazonian beauty’s impeccable physique and bodacious curves. Emily posted an update from her paid vacation about an hour ago, showing off the astonishing views from her location. Between the serene deep blue skies and crystal turquoise waters, it’s hard to know where to look first.

But despite her stunning surroundings, Emily is the one who stands out most. It doesn’t hurt that she’s wearing a skimpy black bikini and leaving some of her most ample curves on full display to tempt her millions of followers. Emily’s face is mostly hidden in the shadows due to the angle of the sun. Instead, she flaunts her luscious behind while standing on the precipice of a seaside pool.

Her dark brunette tresses are hanging down in straight sheets, some stray strands blowing in the faint breeze. Emily stands with her feet shoulder-width apart, looking back coquettishly at the camera with one arm resting against her hip. Along with the pleasant visual of her plump derrière, Emily’s lithe and athletic legs are visible from thigh to toe. She stands like a tropical vision amidst a dreamy paradisal background.

Emily’s sexy posing has tongues wagging all over her comments section. Fans from across the globe have flooded her Instagram to lavish the beautiful model with praise and admiration. Even fellow models like Heidi Klum dropped by with a few appropriate heart and flame emoji.

In fact, emoji seems to be a trend in Emily’s many comments. Fans have added many heart-eyes, hearts, flames, praise hands, peach, and thumbs up emoji to ensure the goddess-like beauty understands her photos are appreciated. Emily felt the need to apologize for what will soon be an influx of photos coming in from her picturesque vacation, but it appears her fans have no problem with that whatsoever.

“We aren’t complaining,” reassured one fan.

“We’re all okay with it,” said a second admirer.

“The whole world just zoomed in,” commented one cheeky user.

“What a perfect boddy [sic] you have Emily is just perfect,” complimented a fourth person.

Before taking off to the Maldives, The Inquisitr reported on Emily’s previous Instagram post showing the stunner dressed in a clingy black catsuit. She rocked a mod-inspired look complete with white ankle boots.