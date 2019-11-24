Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Keeping In Touch With Ex French Montana Following His Hospitalization

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly supporting her ex French Montana as he makes his way back to recovery following his hospitalization.

According to E! News, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been in touch since French was hospitalized this week. The rapper was sent to the hospital after he began experiencing stomach pain, nausea, and cardiac issues. The outlet reports that once Kardashian heard of her ex being in pain, she didn’t hesitate to call him.

“Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him,” a source confirmed to E!

“She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what’s going on.”

The source continued to say that Kardashian will be checking to see if French needs anything from her while he is in the hospital. The rapper was admitted into the hospital on Thursday, November 20, and was set to be released on Friday. However, he was still in the hospital after Friday due to doctors wanting to monitor his heart. The rapper’s health scare raised Kardashian’s eyebrows when she learned of the news.

Police were reportedly called to the “Don’t Panic” rapper’s house after someone called in to report a robbery in his Calabasas home. After learning of Montana’s condition, authorities decided to take him to the hospital.

Kardashian and French began dating in 2014, shortly after she decided to file for divorce from Lamar Odom. The rapper shared with Haute Living back in August that he has nothing but fond memories of their short romance. The couple only dated for eight months, ending their romance in 2015. He also shared that, at the time, the two shared a deep love and adoration for one another.

“Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” he said in an interview with Haute Living.

“There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. The love was real.”

French also shared that it was the genuine love the two shared that made gave them the ability to be good friends five years after their split. The two have been seen at several events in support of one another in the past. Most recently, French attended Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party. French was reportedly on such great terms with the Kardashian-Jenner clan that it was rumored that he was dating Kourtney years after dating Khloe.