Princess Beatrice Reportedly Loses Lavish Wedding Opportunity Thanks To Prince Andrew’s

The complete fallout following Prince Andrew’s BBC interview remains to be seen, but his association with Jeffrey Epstein has cost him his royal duties and position with over 200 charities so far. And it’s come to light that his daughters may pay a price too, although the full extent is so far unknown. At the least, it looks like Princess Beatrice will not have an opportunity to enjoy the lavish wedding of her dreams, according to The Daily Beast.

This planned wedding for Beatrice would likely have been in a similar vein to her younger sister’s. Last fall on October 12 2018, Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, enjoyed a huge wedding. It wasn’t without its critics, as her attempt at a large wedding was questioned by the public. After all, many only see her as a “minor” royal, and believed that her open-carriage ride was too extravagant. Plus, they had a difficult time finding media outlets to offer the same kind of coverage that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed. Even so, they managed to pull of a large spectacle, and Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, seem to be doing well.

While the details are still fuzzy, it seems that Beatrice was planning for a wedding next year to her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A source revealed how the older sister is faring amid this new development.

“I can honestly say that the splendor of her wedding will be the last thing on Beatrice’s mind. Eugenie and Beatrice are both genuinely really good kids and very close to both their parents,” they noted.

“They have been through a hell of a lot and they have never turned on each other which is really pretty extraordinary when you think about it. The girls have both been not just reconciled to but have actually welcomed living more normal lives and having normal jobs for some time now, even if their parents have not,” added the source, who was reportedly a friend.

Loading...

While the full details of the upcoming wedding are still unknown, it’s believed that Beatrice and Edoardo are now planning a low-key event that will be much more intimate, according to The Sun.

The duo announced their engagement in September 2018, and Edoardo opted for a custom engagement ring designed by Shaun Leane, noted Town & Country Magazine.

Last August, it appeared that a royal wedding was imminent as Beatrice notably switched to a strict vegan diet, which some thought was a hint at a big upcoming event. Plus, bookies increased the chances of a potential wedding, further increasing speculation.