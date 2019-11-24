Irina Shayk Spreads Legs In Edgy, Ripped Jeans While Holding A Puppy

Irina Shayk‘s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The photo was shared to her page on Saturday, November 23, and was an instant hit with her 12.9 million followers on the social media platform. In the sizzling Instagram post, the model sat in a chair in front of a brick wall. A glowing neon sign reading “something strange happened here” was affixed to the wall behind her, seeming to provide the only light in the dark room.

The Russian bombshell looked smoking hot as she posed for the photo in an edgy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The look boasted a white top with a low-cut, square neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage – an NSFW showing of skin that her millions of fans hardly seemed bothered by. As an extra layer, she sported a black leather moto jacket adorned with silver buttons that glistened in the dim light.

On her lower half, Irina sported a pair of ripped, light wash jeans. She sat with her long legs spread apart, allowing her to showcase her toned thighs in the bottoms that were slightly baggy, but still clung to her sculpted stems in all of the right ways.

The runway queen completed her look with a pair of snakeskin riding boots that upped the ante of her ensemble even more. She wore her dark, shoulder-length tresses down, with some falling in front of her face. Luckily, her gorgeous makeup look was still within eyesight for her fans to admire. It consisted of a dark red lip, full eye brow, and thick coat of mascara, all of which combined allowed her striking features and mesmerizing beauty to shine.

While Irina’s eye-popping display was certainly deserving of recognition, there was one more element to her new Instagram upload that was sure to have caught the eyes of her audience as well. Sitting in her lap was an adorable puppy, which she cradled in her arms as the moment was captured.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the beauty’s new social media upload with love. As of this writing, the sultry shot has earned over 62,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram – and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for Irina’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous!” one person wrote.

“Always beautiful,” said another.

“Woow! Just in case everything else wasn’t enough the boots are killer!” commented a third.

Irina’s Instagram uploads often earn endless praise from her fans. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her wet bar while rocking a minuscule orange bikini. This look also proved popular with her followers, earning over 400,000 likes and 1,300 comments since going live.