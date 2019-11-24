Kim Kardashian Explains How Raising Black Sons Impacted Her Interest In The Law

Kardashian wants her children to be raised in a world that is fair and safe.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian publicly revealed her decision to begin studying law in hopes of one day becoming a lawyer. This announcement shocked many as this seems out of character for the model and business woman. In a recent interview, Kardashian opened up about how raising two African American sons impacted her interest in law and her desire to fight to build and a fair and safe world for them, according to People.

Kardashian has taken a special interest in criminal justice reform and has worked to release prisoners that did not receive a fair trial or were given a sentence that did not fit their crime. Because racism has showed up within a lot of her work, she’s become increasingly protective over her black children, particularly her black sons.

“When you become a mom, you become so protective. You want to hopefully make their world the most perfect place ever, and ours obviously isn’t. I definitely see how black men are treated in this country … and I’m raising two black men, so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as safe and as fair as possible,” she said.

Kardashian has four children, including daughters 6-year-old North, 21-month-old Chicago, and sons 3-year-old Saint and 5-month-old Psalm.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian was sitting with death row prisoner Rodney Reed when he found out that his execution was suspended. Reed is now 51-years-old and has spent twenty years on death row. He was put in jail after being found guilty of the rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Sites. After all of these years, Reed still insists that he never committed this crime. Because of was found guilty by an all white jury, many believe that racism could have landed him in jail unfairly.

Kardashian is among the many who believe Reed to be innocent and she is hoping to gain awareness about his case and others that are similar that potentially involve unfair conviction. This case has prompted Kardashian’s motherly instinct to protect her children from racial prejudice. She described the emotional moment during which Reed received the news of his execution being suspended.