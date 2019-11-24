Hannah Brown Dazzles In Gold Mini Dress As She Dances With ‘DWTS’ Partner, Alan Bersten, Ahead Of Final Show

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and her Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten are heating up the dance floor in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the former pageant queen and the pro-ballroom dancer are pictured mid-dance as they execute moves that seem to be part of a Latin number.

In the first photo, Hannah’s back is arched as she lunges forward in Alan’s arms. Her blonde hair is falling freely behind her in loose waves as she sends her gaze skywards. In the second photo, Alan has hoisted her off the ground and she’s perched in a pose against his chest with one of her legs raised behind her. The viewer gets a clearer look at her face in this image, making it easier to see that she’s wearing dark lipstick and eyeliner.

The photo accumulated over 80,000 likes and over 400 comments in under an hour. In those comments, Hannah’s fans seemed very excited to see her dance with Alan during the season finale on Monday, November 25.

“This is stunning,” one fan wrote. “Y’all look amazing!!!!!!! You all are on [fire emoji] Can’t wait for Monday.”

“Yessssss!! Good luck! TeamAlanbamaHannah for the win,” another person added.

“You’re my favorite!! Gosh you’re such a powerful lady, don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise!” a third admirer commented.

Others seemed captivated with Hannah’s physique which seems to have truly benefitted from her numerous dance rehearsals.

“YOUR LEGS,” a fourth fan wrote.

Hannah’s caption did not indicate what the photos were for but she shares a bit more information in her Instagram stories. In one of the clips, Alan dips her and then they hold a pose in each other’s arms as a cameraman zooms towards them. In the caption on the video, Hannah writes that they’re “getting ready for the finals” and tags that official Dancing With The Stars Instagram account. In a second clip, she’s doing a feisty pointed-toe kick in her gold dress and strappy heels.

In one of Alan’s Instagram stories, they’re in the same outfits and talking about getting ready to dance on a helipad. So that’s likely the “dancefloor” they’re on in the photos Hannah shared.

Only time will tell how these photos and videos of Alan and Hannah will be incorporated into the Dancing With The Stars finale. But their fans won’t have to wait much longer.

The Dancing With The Stars finale will be broadcast on ABC on November 25 and starts at 8 p.m EST.