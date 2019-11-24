Angela Simmons Wears An Adorable Puppy On Her Chest, Reveals That She Had To Work Following Tragic Loss

Angela Simmons is mourning the loss of her grandmother.

Angela Simmons revealed that her grandmother tragically passed away, but she didn’t have long to mourn her loss. On Friday, The Growing Up Hip Hop star revealed that she had to get back to work the day after her grandmother’s death. Luckily, Angela brought a furry friend along to comfort her.

In a series of two photos that Angela shared on her Instagram page, she’s pictured wearing an all-white ensemble that includes a pair of snug white sweatpants with green Arabic writing on one leg. She’s also rocking a matching hoodie that features similar writing.

For her outerwear, Angela is sporting an oversized metallic silver jacket lined with white fur. The cuffs of the cozy coat’s sleeves are also trimmed with fur. She completed her ensemble with a pair of pointed toe white leather booties, and she carried a clear vinyl handbag.

In her stylish snapshots, Angela Simmons is pictured wearing a legs-out dog carrier on her chest, and it’s occupied by an adorable fluffy passenger: a tiny brown dog that closely resembles a teddy bear. Angela’s pet pooch appears to be a toy poodle or a poodle mix breed of some sort.

Angela is wearing her long dark hair parted down the middle, and it’s tumbling down her shoulders in waves. Her beauty look includes a bright berry lip, dark pink eye shadow, and thick false eyelashes.

Angela is pictured walking down a city street. She isn’t smiling in either of her photos, and she’s looking down at the ground in the second slideshow snapshot.

In the caption of her post, Angela revealed that she was working when the photos were taken, but the television star, entrepreneur, producer, and designer didn’t reveal what type of work she was doing. She also mentioned her grandmother. In a previous Instagram post, Angela revealed that she passed away on Thursday night.

Angela revealed that it wasn’t easy for her to show up to work, but she wrote that it was what her grandmother would have wanted her to do. Her Instagram followers’ response to her post was a mixture of condolences, comments on her outfit, and remarks about her puppy.

“Stay strong,” wrote one fan. “You are slaying and your dog is so perfect with this look!”

“Aww cute dog such a cute pie praying for u,” read another remark.

“Oh cute dog and we all handle things differently. Much love and blessings,” a third fan wrote.

Many of Angela Simmons’ stylish social media snapshots are promotions for clothing brands, including a recent photo in which she’s wearing a fur coat, but she didn’t name-drop any designers in her latest post. Instead, she tagged a hair boutique and the Purpose App Instagram page.