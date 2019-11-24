Stephanie Beatriz Rocks A Sexy Polka-Dot Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz took to Instagram earlier today to update her 1.5 million followers with a new photo showing the actress in a sexy polka-dot dress. The brunette is braless beneath the plunging neckline of her chic ensemble. Beatriz is flaunting a fair amount of cleavage.

Her dress is floor-length, but like the top half, the bottom half also has a long slit that reveals Beatriz’s slender legs. She’s wearing a pair of black leather thigh-high boots. It’s an incredibly sexy look. Beatriz is a total smokeshow in her outfit, and she’s wearing a confident expression as if to prove she’s aware of how good she looks. She kept her make-up fresh and natural for the day.

It looks like Beatriz decided against wearing any accessories with her dress, but her thick loose curls could be obscuring earrings from view.

The photo was taken in Chesterland, Ohio, per the geotag. Beatriz was present for a friend’s wedding. Her caption states that the black car she’s leaning against is a family heirloom.

Fellow actress, Jameela Jamil, commented, “The hottest dress of all time,” on Beatriz’s post. Jamil stars in The Good Place, another NBC sitcom that is currently airing its final season.

Beatriz often posts glamorous and sophisticated pictures of herself and her castmates on Instagram. This new photo is one of the sexier shots she’s shared in a while, and her fans are loving it.

“OMG woman, do you wanna kill me?” questioned one overwhelmed fan. They also added a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“[o]mg the THIGH HIGHS can they make an appearance more often i’m in love,” gushed another user, particularly impressed with Beatriz’s choice of footwear.

“This picture killed me three times over,” said a third person.

One of the reasons her fans love her Instagram so much is due to Beatriz being much different in real life than her stoic counterpart on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Her character, Rosa Diaz, is not the type to pose for a photo such as this one, and she wouldn’t be wearing a dress as sexy as the one pictured. It’s not often fans get to see Beatriz wearing feminine and glamorous looks unless it’s at an event or on her social media feed.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Beatriz is taking some much-needed downtime between shooting for her hit NBC comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show isn’t scheduled to return for its seventh season until the spring but The Inquisitr previously reported that the network already renewed it for the eighth season. Beatriz shared video footage of the cast celebrating their victory on her official Twitter account while they were on set.