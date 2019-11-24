Advocates Against Domestic Violence Are Focusing On The Jennifer Dulos Case

Jennifer Dulos is being described as a symbol for domestic violence advocates.

Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May 24. Police believe her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis are behind her disappearance. Now advocates against domestic violence are focusing in on this case, using it as an example of what is an unfortunately an all too common tragedy, according to The Middletown Press.

Karen Jarmoc, president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, pointed out how Jennifer expressed her fear of her husband on multiple occasions. She was scared that once she filed for divorce Fotis would try to get revenge and may harm her physically. She tried to do everything in her power to protect herself and her children but her fate still turned out the way that it did, as Jarmoc explained.

“We know through court documents that Jennifer Farber Dulos offered to the family court on more than one occasion, that she was fearful of her husband who could be vengeful and dangerous.”

Debra A. Greenwood, president and CEO of The Center for Family Justice, emphasized that Jennifer was scared for her life, just like the many victims of domestic violence that they come across all the time.

“Her statements in court filings that she feared her desire to dissolve her marriage would enrage her husband, signaled to many of us who do this work a real and tangible concern that was quite chilling, considering she has now been missing since May. This case hit home because it is representative of so many others we see on a daily basis.”

At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle. Jennifer was scared that if she didn’t agree to go along with what he wanted, that she would be in danger. Unfortunately, it certainly appears that Fotis did what she was afraid of.

DULOS HEARING: Fotis Dulos back in court today in connection w/ estranged wife Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. Attorney Norm Pattis not present; attorney Chris La Tronica had no comment after court. Dulos once again talked about his children. Case continued to Jan 7. @News12CT pic.twitter.com/DdVTjxj01h — Lauren Fabrizi (@LaurenFabrizi) November 6, 2019

While police have not found a body, they do not believe that Jennifer is still alive. They believe that Fotis attacked her by surprise in her own home, killing her and disposing of the evidence with the help of Troconis.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, two figures resembling Fotis and his former girlfriend were caught on video surveillance the night Jennifer disappeared depositing trash bags in dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes. As if this was not incriminating enough, investigators also found traces of Jennifer’s blood in one of Fotis’ vehicles.