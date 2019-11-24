Bikini Model Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In Plunging Sequined Romper

Alexa Collins left her 635,000 Instagram followers drooling this weekend with a smoking hot new photo that proved hard to be ignored.

The sizzling snap was shared on Saturday, November 23, and saw the bikini model standing with her hands on both sides of the patio door frame, staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. The 24-year-old looked holiday ready in a sexy ensemble from Hot Miami Styles that was sure to turn heads, and for more reasons than one.

Alexa’s look included a gorgeous, long-sleeved romper that was dripping in silver sequins. Upping the ante of the already eye-popping number was its plunging neckline that fell down past the stunner’s bosom, flashing a teasing peek at her flat midsection and making for a display that left very little to the imagination. The model went braless underneath the deep cut, exposing a major amount of cleavage to her audience, who certainly did not seem to mind the babe’s NSFW showing of skin.

The one-piece also boasted a daringly short length, grazing just to her upper thighs to offer her fans a glimpse of her long, lean legs. It was cinched at Alexa’s waist with a belt that was tied in a tight bow high up on her hips. This helped define the model’s hourglass figure, and accentuated her trim waist.

Alexa accessorized her glitzy ensemble with a pair of of large hoop earrings that gave the look even more bling. She had her platinum tresses styled in loose, voluminous waves that were parted in the middle and fell to perfectly frame her face. She also donned a full face of makeup that consisted of a glossy, light pink lip, dusting of blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes pop.

To no surprise, the Florida native’s latest Instagram upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 12,000 likes after 14 hours of going live to her page. Mega fans of the babe took their admiration for the snap a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Nice outfit Alexa! Luv the colour! You look so stunning!” one fan wrote.

“You have a gorgeous body,” said another.

“Alexa, you are the definitely of perfection,” commented a third.

The blond bombshell often flaunts her impressive figure on social media, much to the delight of her thousands of fans. Earlier this week, she showcased her flat midsection and sculpted abs in another photo that saw her rocking a cropped, neon green sweater. This look was also met with praise, earning nearly 14,000 likes since being shared on her page.