Georgia Fowler Flaunts Figure In A Shiny Bralette & Skirt On Instagram

Georgia Fowler shared a new Instagram photo a couple of days ago where she showed off her toned figure. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen posing against a dark, textured wall as she rocked a shiny ensemble. It’s possible that her outfit was latex, considering the way it gleamed in the light. The top of her outfit was a bralette, which had a basic straight neckline and straps that were attached via circular hardware. Plus, she wore a matching skirt that rested high on her waist.

The stunner posed while leaning against the wall slightly, as she raised both of her arms and bent her elbows. She rested her arms on the top of her head, and was seen flashing a big smile. This pose meant that her midriff was on full display, while the cut of the skirt seemed to emphasize her small waist.

Georgia wore her hair down for the shot in defined curls, which fell down the front of her left shoulder. She wore a pair of earrings, but no necklace. Her eyes were mostly closed, as she lifted her chin a little while glancing down at the camera. The image was in black-and-white, which made it difficult to discern her makeup. However, it appeared that she wore eyeshadow and lipstick.

Fans left the model plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous shot Georgia. Love the expression,” wrote an admirer, taking note of her smile.

“Simply gorgeous! Our kind of girl!” gushed a follower.

“You Are A Remarkable & Amazing Beautiful Lady,” declared a fan.

“Impressive. You look perfect,” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

Georgia tagged Keen Magazine, as the photo was likely taken for them. This explains the photo being in black-and-white, as the magazine only prints monochrome photos. The publication is focused on highlighting women. One of the covers that is highlighted on their “About” page was of Georgia, as she sat down while flashing the “peace” sign with her left hand. She was seen wearing a plunge top, while she censored her chest with her right arm.

Previously, the model flaunted her toned bod in a different ensemble. Last month, she was spotted in a bikini on Instagram, as she celebrated a new milestone: one million followers. She took the selfie with her right hand, and gave fans a good look at her figure. She smiled with her lips slightly parted, and sported a couple of gold bracelets on her left wrist. The bikini she wore was strapless with a front-knot accent.