Porsha Williams Shares Family Photo With Dennis McKinley And Baby Pilar Jhena On Instagram

Porsha Williams recently shared a photo with her little family on her Instagram page.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of her, her fiance Dennis McKinley and their daughter, Pilar Jhena, as they had an outing in Atlanta. The three posed for a photo op while sitting in the Original Hot Dog Factory. Williams is seen beaming at the camera as she wears an all-black outfit. The reality star is also rocking a soft makeup look in the photo, which consists of foundation, pink blush and a brown lipstick.

Williams and McKinley can be seen holding hands in the photo. The Atlanta businessman is rocking a brown fur shawl with a hood on it as he is also seen smiling at the camera. Under the shawl, McKinley is wearing a dark grey shirt, which has long sleeves on it. He is also wearing grey sweatpants and black glasses in the photo.

As for PJ, the celebrity tot looked absolutely adorable while sitting on her dad’s lap. The 8-month-old is wearing a white dress with a white flower on the side. She is also wearing light pink tights in the photo, and Williams added gold and pink barrettes to her hair.

Although her parents are smiling in the Instagram photo, PJ doesn’t seem to be too thrilled by being at the event. She is seen in the photo looking sternly away from the camera, which Williams mentions in the post. To add more humor to the post, Williams zoomed in on PJ’s face in the second slide of the post.

At the time of writing, the photo of Williams’ family received more than 90,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments, many of which were regarding PJ’s feisty attitude.

“She’ll snap out of it…!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Ha! She’s already sick of y’all!” another fan joked.

“Just tell me why she is so freaking adorable?” one fan asked.

“Girl, your family is beautiful,” another fan said.

Williams’ post comes the same day that she confronted Loni Love via Instagram. The social media war began when Love told the audience of her show The Real that Williams forgave McKinley’s infidelity in an attempt to get her own spinoff show. Williams reposted the clip on her Instagram page, and told Love not to “smile in my face,” when she sees her again.

Williams and McKinley welcomed baby PJ into the world back in April. She is the first child for the couple, who have been together for more than a year.