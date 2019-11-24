Kaia Gerber Spotted Making Out With Pete Davidson At A Miami Pool

Rumors of Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson being involved in a romance seems to be transitioning into facts, as the pair were spotted making out at a pool in Miami today. Photos showed them French kissing and enjoying each other’s company, as detailed by Radar Online.

The pair were spotted sharing a passionate kiss as they lounged in chairs, which were both draped in white towels. Kaia wore a black string bikini and a blue button-up shirt, while Pete was spotted in a white T-shirt featuring the rock band, The Who. He seemingly matched Kaia with his black swimming trunks, which had a white-and-maroon stripe at the bottom. The model also accessorized with a yellow plaid scarf, which she tied on her head, along with a pair of sunglasses. She also sported a small charm necklace and a bracelet.

Sometime during their cuddling on the lounge chair, Kaia ditched her blue shirt. In addition, paparazzi caught the pair not only smooching poolside but continuing their steamy romance in the water. They were seen embracing each other in the pool, while Pete held up a white cup in his hand. Kaia wore her hair slicked back behind her ears, as her small hoop earrings could be seen.

The duo appeared to be having a good time, as they both smiled widely during their outing. It doesn’t seem like they’re worried about hiding their romance anymore.

Pete was recently featured in Paper Magazine. He talked about how he tries to make the women he’s with feel like a “princess,” but also admitted that sometimes it doesn’t jive well with the girls.

“So, it’s very off-putting to some. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and then it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself because I’m like, ‘I did all this stuff and…,'” he explained.

It’s hard to know if he was referring to a specific failed relationship from the past with this comment, but he certainly made it sound as though the girls can expect to be spoiled.

But it’s not all love and roses for Pete, as he’s getting slammed by some Twitter users for dating Kaia. The focus seems to be on the fact that the model only recently turned 18-years-old, rather than the age difference. Fans were left wondering if they were the only ones that felt that the gap was inappropriate, considering how young Kaia is.

Whatever the case, it looks like the pair are enjoying each others’ companies.