Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Arches Her Back In Curve-Hugging Cut-Out Dress, Fans Are Loving It

Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen is showing off her bombshell figure in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, the brunette beauty is arching her back as she stands on a balcony overlooking a gorgeous seascape. Avital is rocking a multicolored fitted mock-turtleneck mini-dress with a cut-out detail that reveals a large swath of her midsection. With pin-straight hair flowing well past her shoulders, she accessorized the look with a gold anklet on her right leg and a radiant smile.

“Laughing is, and always will be the best therapy,” the model wrote in the caption of the post.

She also shared that the dress is from a company called Hot Miami Styles. Although Avital didn’t disclose the name of the design, a search of their website reveals that she’s wearing their “Neon Tie Dye Cut Out Ruched Dress” which retails for $34.99.

According to the product description, the dress has an open back which isn’t easy to see in Avital’s photo. There’s a tie in the back as well plus some extra ruching down the middle of the skirt that seems designed to emphasize the curves of the wearer’s glutes.

The post has accumulated close to 25,000 likes and 420-plus likes since it was posted. In the comments section, fans showered Avital with glowing praise for her physical beauty. While some of the comments were in the model’s native Israeli, lots of her English-speaking fans expressed their adoration for her as well.

“The world is lucky with your existence! Love the dress. You’re so stunning, an angel” one fan wrote.

” I mean just look at that pretty angelic smile of yours,” another added. “Wow, the prettiest of all, no doubt. Love you loads Avi.”

Other commenters were blunter with their praise.

“Drop dead gorgeous sweetheart” a third fan added.

“So beautiful. Magnificent smile. Love you,” a fourth Instagram user added.

This isn’t the first time that Avital has worn an eye-catching dress from Hot Miami Styles. In a previous photo, she’s standing next to a white luxury sports car while wearing a red longsleeved bodycon dress that sells for $36.99 on the brand’s website. Much like the dress in the most recent photo on her page, the garment features a mock turtleneck and a cut out that’s pictured on the right side of her body.

The photo has accumulated close to 30,000 likes and 500-plus comments since it was posted in October.