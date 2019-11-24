Reginae Carter Labels Herself A ‘Pretty MF’ In Skintight Bodysuit That She Wore To Her Sister’s Book Party

Reginae Carter attended the book signing party of her baby sister, 1-year-old Reign.

Reginae Carter, the 20-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and reality TV star Toya Wright, stunned her fans with another social media snapshot of one of her stylish ensembles. On Friday, Reginae took to Instagram to share a photo of the look, which she wore to her little sister Reign’s book signing party. Reignae also revealed that she helped turn the event into a mini dance party.

Reginae’s latest eye-catching outfit included a colorful bodysuit by Pretty Little Thing. The skintight garment was slightly sheer, which made it possible to see Reginae’s black bra. The bodysuit featured a black background and a lively print that consisted of images of multicolored neon signs. The words on the signs were written in Chinese characters. Reginae completed her outfit with a pair of curve-hugging, black skinny jeans and high heel sandals with clear straps over the toes.

The former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star wore her black and red ombré hair down in soft waves with an extreme side part. Reginae kept her beauty look natural and understated with a nude lip and champagne eye shadow.

In the caption of her post, the confident social media sensation described herself as a “pretty mf.” Many of her 4.6 million Instagram followers agreed with this self-assessment.

“Forget pretty, you’re beyond beautiful baby,” wrote one fan.

“Blossoming all the time! Remarkably gorgeous! OMG goddess!” another remarked.

Reginae Carter wore her striking ensemble to a book signing party for her 1-year-old half-sister, Reign Rushing. The subject of Reign’s book was befitting of her colorful nickname, which is “Reignbeaux.” In a video that Reginae shared on her Instagram stories, she’s holding a copy of her sister’s book in her hand, and the title reads, Learning Colors with Reignbeaux. The children’s book was actually penned by Reign and Reginae’s mother Toya, but Reginae revealed that Reign was the one who had signed her copy of the book.

The book-signing event got a bit wild when some attendees decided to try the “Woah Challenge.” Reginae’s Instagram followers got also got to see her outfit in action when she shared a video of herself and Reign’s other supporters dancing to the song “Woah” by rapper Lil Baby. Reign made a brief appearance in the video, and the adorable little girl was also wearing a stylish outfit. Her festive look included a pink feather boa and a pink shirt with the word “Love” written on it in rainbow letters.

In response to Reginae’s video, many of her followers remarked on how tiny her waist is.

“That waist is snatched,” wrote one admirer.

Others commented on how happy Reginae Carter and her family members are in the video. Reign’s father, Robert “Red” Rushing, made an appearance in it, as did Reign and Reginae’s grandmother, Nita.

“Y’all seem so fun to be around” wrote another fan.