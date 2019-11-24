Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Motherhood And Her Decision To Not Drink

Kim Kardashian doesn't have the time to stay out late drinking.

Kim Kardashian is not only a busy business owner with a hectic career, but has four children and is currently studying to become a lawyer. There is no denying the fact that her schedule is chaotic. How does she manage to do it all? She says organization and not drinking contributes to her ability to accomplish everything she needs to do and stay on task, according to People.

Kardashian’s other siblings and her mother have been known to enjoy the occasional party. However, Kardashian is known for typically skipping out on alcohol. Especially now that she is a busy mom, there just isn’t the time to stay out drinking. Not staying out late allows her to get the beauty sleep she needs.

“I go to bed when the kids go to bed. I don’t drink, I don’t stay out late at night. So I think that really does help,” she said when asked about her time management.

She went on to explain that self discipline and structure is key to maintain her many responsibility. She has a set schedule that she doesn’t go off of as much as possible.

“I just micromanage my day. I know every day I wake up at a specific time and I have my schedule set in stone and I really don’t like to veer off of that, because it’s so planned out and with four kids, you just have to be so organized. So being organized is key.”

Of course, Kardashian hasn’t always been so straight laced. In the past, she definitely had her fun and even dabbled in some hard core drugs.

Many forget that Kardashian was briefly married to music producer Damon Thomas, whom she wed in 2000. The marriage didn’t last long, and Kardashian later admitted that she was on ecstasy when she agreed to married Thomas. She was also on ecstasy when she starred in her infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J. She was also known to frequent clubs with gal pal Paris Hilton. However, that is not her life any longer.

An inside source revealed that Kardashian may enjoy an occasional drink but only on a special occasion.

“Now she drinks here and there, but mostly abstains, She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone’s birthday, but it’s rare,” the source said.

As if Kardashian didn’t already have enough on her plate, rumors have been circulating that she may be considering having another child with rapper Kanye West, as The Inquisitr previously reported. If she does in fact welcome another child, she will be a mother to five.