Alexis Ren Celebrates 23rd Birthday In Cleavage-Baring Black Bustier And Tiara

Alexis Ren marked her 23rd birthday on Instagram today with some sizzling new photos that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The brunette bombshell did a small photo dump on Saturday of three steamy snaps shared consecutively on her page that were an instant hit with her 13.5 million followers. Each upload contained a different shot from a photo shoot she did for her special day, and contained a one-word caption that, when put together, formed a single, simple sentence: “It’s her birthday.”

One photo in the set is particularly proving to be popular with her millions of fans, and one glance explains exactly why. The shot was a close-up of the model sitting on the floor with her hands on her hips and a huge, teeth-baring smile across her face.

Alexis’s infectious grin was only one reason it has earned considerable recognition from her audience; she was also sporting a stunning, skin-baring ensemble that was sure to turn some heads as well.

The babe looked smoking hot in a mismatched two-piece gown that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The elegant ensemble included a strapless black bustier that clung tight to her torso, highlighting her toned midsection and slender frame. It boasted a low-cut, sweet heart neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight, which was only enhanced by its underwire cups and push-up style. A small jewel fell right in the middle of the cups – a dainty detail to the piece that drew even more attention to her busty display.

Alexis paired the lingerie top with an elegant skirt in a metallic navy blue color that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist even more. While the number wasn’t completely within eyesight in the snap, fans didn’t have to scroll far down her feed for a better look. Another photo shared to her feed shared just minutes before saw Alexis standing up to show a full-length look at the garment, which she lifted up to expose the bright red tulle material underneath that gave it its voluminous style. This also revealed that she had dressed down her evening wear with a pair of black converses – a move she often pulls when sporting a dressier outfit.

The Dancing With The Stars alum added the perfect accessory to complete her birthday look – a silver tiara covered in diamonds that glistened underneath the bright spotlights of the studio. The intricate crown sat slightly askew on top of her brown hair, which she wore down in messy waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Alexis also rocked a gorgeous minimal makeup look that included a light red lip and thick coat of mascara, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans were quick to show some love for the most recent addition to Alexis’s Instagram account. As of this writing the close-up snap has earned over 245,000 likes, while the entire trio of photos have been awarded more than 550,000 likes combined. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many sent the model well wishes for her special day.

“Happy birthday angel i love you so much have the greatest day ever,” one person wrote.

“You deserve the whole world,” said another.

Others couldn’t help but shower her in compliments for her stunning birthday look.

“So hot,” a third fan commented.

“You look fabulous!” wrote a fourth.

Alexis’ fans are often dazzled by her incredible outfits. She recently took to Instagram to show off her look for last weekend’s Revolve Awards, where she sported a curve-hugging black gown. This look also earned her considerable praise from her followers, with the post racking up over 500,000 likes since being shared to her feed.