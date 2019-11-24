WWE News: Superstar Pulled From ‘WarGames’ And New NXT Match Added To ‘Survivor Series’

"WarGames" had a lot go on and the event wasn't even halfway over.

It is an absolutely huge weekend for WWE, and everything kicked off on Saturday evening with NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The opening match of the night was the first-ever women’s match inside of the double cage which started with one superstar being pulled from it. The second bout of the evening was a massive Triple Threat which led to a brand new match being added to Sunday night’s Survivor Series.

During the pre-show for tonight’s WarGames, there was an injury angle run which saw Mia Yim taken out of the match. A mystery attacker took her out backstage and it resulted in NXT General Manager William Regal taking her out of the double cage match.

Rhea Ripley, the captain of one of the women’s teams, ended up talking Dakota Kai into taking Yim’s spot. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Kai ended up turning heel and attacking partner Tegan Nox in the team’s shark cage and leaving her laid out.

It has been reported that Mia Yim ended up suffering a legitimate broken nose last week in a Ladder Match loss to Io Shirai. That match took place on the weekly episode of NXT, which was for an early entry advantage into tonight’s WarGames match. This is probably the reason that WWE ran the angle to take her out of the bout.

Team Ripley still ended up moving on to win the first-ever women’s WarGames match which was quite brutal.

The second match of the night was another hard-hitting bout which was a Triple Threat with a lot on the line. Killian Dain stepped into the ring with Damian Priest and Pete Dunne with a shot at the NXT Championship up for grabs for the winner.

All three of these superstars ended up beating the life out of one another with hard hits, big moves, and a ton of violence. There were a lot of reports on social media that believed Priest or Dain would end up going over, but “The Brusierweight” proved once again that he can hold his own against all others.

The ending saw Dunne up in an Electric Chair on top of Dain, but the former NXT UK Champion brought him down on top of Priest. Dunne hooked Priest’s leg to get the roll-up (of sorts) pin and the title shot on Sunday night at Survivor Series.

Adam Cole will remain NXT Champion through NXT TakeOver: WarGames as his title is not on the line on Saturday evening. He’d better be careful in the men’s double cage match, though, as Pete Dunne is awaiting him for his title shot on Sunday night.