Peter Weber Returns To Instagram After Wrapping Up Filming For ‘The Bachelor’

The Bachelor spoilers recently detailed that Peter Weber was done filming his season and fans were anxious to see when he would pop up on social media again. It took until Saturday afternoon, but Peter has shared his first Instagram post since going offline to start filming in September and fans were thrilled to see him back online.

Peter’s first Instagram post since returning home from filming The Bachelor was of him holding a dog and smiling broadly. He looks quite happy and jokes that he told the dog everything that happened during the two months he was away.

So far, The Bachelor spoilers have not yet revealed how Peter’s season ends. However, some teasers from gossip king Reality Steve have narrowed down the possibilities.

Rumor has it that Peter did pick someone at his final rose ceremony. At this point, it seems that the possibilities regarding who that final gal is have been whittled down to two ladies. It’s not known yet whether he’s engaged or not, but chances are pretty good that he is.

Of course, Peter couldn’t tell fans anything specific in this first Instagram post since he returned home. Despite that, he was warmly welcomed back to social media and both fellow franchise personalities and plenty of fans went a bit crazy over this photo and caption.

Guys from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, where Peter came in third, swarmed the new Bachelor star’s post. Contestants like Dylan Barbour, Garrett Powell, Connor Saeli, Luke Stone, and Mike Johnson all quickly shared notes cheering on their boy.

Others from the franchise or connected to the franchise like Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Katie Morton, and even journalist Lauren Zima, who happens to be Chris Harrison’s girlfriend, all commented too. A lot of ladies commented about how they would be happy to step up if Peter is still single and looking for someone.

Peter’s post was liked by more than 275,000 of his 1.2 million fans within the first three hours after he initially shared it. In addition, more than 4,100 comments were posted in that same timeframe.

The next season of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 6, and Peter will surely start doing media soon to amp up the excitement heading into that debut episode. Fans will be anxious to get more specific spoilers from Reality Steve as he confirms his scoop and it’ll be interesting to see how much Peter himself is allowed to tease about how filming went for him.