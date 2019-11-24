Model Anna Nystrom Looks Angelic In White Lingerie Set

Stunning Swedish model Anna Nystrom is an absolute vision in white in her latest Instagram post.

The blond bombshell is wearing a white leotard with lace elements. It’s not clear what brand of lingerie Anna is wearing, but it complements her skin tone and ashen white hair perfectly.

Anna is often seen wearing pastels, tan, baby, and white garments, all of which help create her angelic and goddess-like image.

Anna manages to look both sexy and serene in her lacy undergarments. By looking at the ground in this photo, she flaunts her perfect make-up job to her 8.4 million followers.

Anna is wearing a glamorous smoky eyeshadow. Black eye-liner creates the perfect cat-eye. She has paired her eyeshadow color with a glossy pink lip color making her pout look downright kissable. The Swedish stunner is truly remarkable in her classy yet sexy teddy.

While the outfit is capable of shining all on its own — especially wrapped around a body as fit as hers — Anna adds a little extra pop with an elegant silver bracelet and a matching ring, set with a small diamond.

One of the most eye-catching elements of Anna’s photo is her hair. She wears it down in elegant waves.

The stunning model isn’t shy about showing off her body either. This particular photo is rather modest in comparison to some of her older ones. However, she still made sure to arch her back and protrude her breasts and derrière for her followers. Her leotard is cut high enough to reveal her thighs and the curve of her bottom.

Anna’s legion of followers have poured into her comments section to gush over the graceful model’s picture-perfect look. The Instagram update has only been live for a few hours, but it already has close to 900 comments and more than 68,000 likes.

“Let us see the back?” inquired one hopeful fan who clearly wished Anna would have shown a little more skin.

“A angel wow @annanystrom you’re so stunning,” gushed another admirer.

“Wow I sure love how beautiful and amazing you are,” stated a third fan.

A fourth user complimented the smokeshow by commenting, “you’re on fire sweetheart.”

The Inquisitr previously reported on Anna’s previous Instagram post. In it, she showed off way more skin while standing outside near a riverbed.

The ravishing beauty decided to flaunt her perky rear end in a tiny pair of tan panties while letting her long white-blond locks flow in the wind. She paired the scandalous undergarments with a barely-there frilly crop top.