‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Tease Juicy Tidbit About Peter Weber’s Final Rose Winner

Spoiler blogger Steve Carbone just shared a juicy teaser about Peter Weber’s final rose recipient for The Bachelor. Fans are anxious to find out which of Peter’s ladies received that key rose and may be engaged to him, but that essential detail remains elusive for now. However, it seems one of the finalists can now be eliminated according to Reality Steve’s spoilers.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve have detailed that Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Sluss are Peter’s final three. They all went to Australia for overnights, and they were all kept off social media until after the final rose ceremony last weekend.

All three ladies are back on Instagram now, with Hannah being the first to open her page back up. Madison opened hers up second and Victoria went public on Friday evening. Victoria’s first post once back on Instagram was lengthy and she was adamant that all the rumors that have been swirling about her are false.

Now, Reality Steve is adding a tantalizing tidbit about Victoria and that Friday night Instagram post. Saturday evening, he took to Twitter to detail something essential that The Bachelor spoiler fans will want to know regarding Victoria’s journey during Peter’s season.

“(SPOILER): While Victoria was on IG last night gaining 15k followers and reading all the comments coming in (deleting a lot of the negative ones of course), she was also sitting with her ex boyfriend, Brett. So since many of you have asked, no, Victoria didn’t win this season,” teased Reality Steve.

Loading...

Reality Steve has told fans that he has heard which lady supposedly received Peter’s final rose. However, he also said that he has not yet been able to confirm it to the extent he feels is necessary before revealing it.

Given this new tweet, Reality Steve is now indicating that either Hannah or Madi received Peter’s final rose. That comes as a major relief to The Bachelor spoiler fans who have been following all of the scoop he has been sharing about Victoria and they’ll be anxious to learn more.

Will it turn out to be Hannah or Madi who is with Peter now? Since Hannah jumped back on Instagram a few days before Madi, many fans will probably suspect that Madi is the one with that final rose. However, Reality Steve hasn’t teased anything solid one way or the other yet and he’ll surely have big The Bachelor spoilers to share on this front very soon.