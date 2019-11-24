Lindsey Pelas Gets ‘Up Close & Personal’ In Sizzling Instagram Selfie

Lindsey Pelas a new selfie on Instagram today. The stunner sizzled in the shot, which was cropped from her chest-up. She gazed directly at the camera as she gave a full pout. Thanks to the zoomed in nature of the photo, her makeup was on full display. Her foundation made it appear as though her skin were flawless, while she accentuated her cheekbones with a dusting of pink blush. The model also showed off her long lashes, while rocking shimmery eyeshadow. The eyeshadow included a peachy tone, which she wore under her eyebrows. She used a light gold hue on her lids, as she dabbed some on her inner eyes.

Lindsey’s green eyes popped in the selfie, as well as her glossy lips. The model wore pink and nude lipstick on her lower lips, while she sported nude lipstick on her upper lips. Plus, it looked like she wore a light brown lip liner.

The bombshell also wore her hair down in luxurious curls. Her blond locks cascaded down the front of her right shoulder. The image was cropped at her chest, but a part of her cleavage could be seen. It was hard to tell whether she wore a top or not, although her shoulders were bare.

It looked like Lindsey posed for the photo in front of a window, as light streamed through. Sunlight lit up her face, while there was a small shadow that was cast on her left shoulder. Behind her was a white wall, with a black shelf peeking through.

Fans gushed about the blond in the comments section, with many people taking note of her eyes.

“@lindseypelas most gorgeous woman on the planet. Those green eyes are so beautiful. Hands down without a doubt gods greatest creation,” raved a follower.

“Beautiful, Sexy and Beautiful Eyes. Great Shot,” wrote an admirer.

“Wow just wow beautiful face enchanting eyes face of an angel just a blonde goddess,” expressed a fan.

“Elsa who? You are da real Ice Queen with those silky smooth hair,” complimented a fourth Instagram user, referencing the Frozen movies.

Lindsey previously shared another selfie in April, except this time, she was seen in a car. She wore a scoop-neck tank top in leopard-print, as she showed off her ample cleavage. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail, as she puckered her lips. She was drenched in sunlight, which gave her an orange glow. Her white manicure peeked through as she played with a piece of her hair. She accessorized with sparkling stud earrings.