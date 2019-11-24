Alessandra Ambrosio Eats Delicious-Looking Breakfast In A Salmon-Colored Bikini On Instagram

Brazilian bombshell, Alessandra Ambrosio, is enjoying a delicious-looking breakfast in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the 38-year-old model is wearing a salmon-colored bikini that features a ruffle detail on both the top and the briefs. She appears to be sitting on a wooden bungalow on the ocean as she licks the index finger of her left hand. Her right hand is holding a croissant which is just one of the breakfast foods sitting on the plate in front of her. You can also see a couple of slices of avocado, additional pastries and a glass of orange juice.

The tags on the photo reveal that Alessandra’s bikini is from her swimwear line Gal Floripa. While she didn’t share the name of the design, a quick look at the brand’s website shows that it’s called the Serea bikini. The top and bottoms are sold separately and retail for $108.80 and $83.80 respectively. In the photo, Alessandra is wearing a color that they call “Guava.”

The photo racked up close to 50,000 likes and 150-plus comments in an hour.

Although a lot of the comments were in the model’s native Portuguese, her English-speaking fans chimed in as well in the comments section.

One found a creative way to compliment the brunette beauty.

“Sometimes you wish to be a finger,” they wrote.

Another stuffed their compliment with adjectives in order to compliment the veteran Victoria’s Secret model.

“One stunningly beautiful, gorgeous and incredibly sexy lady,” they gushed.

A third fan was much more verbose than the others.

“How beautiful Alessandra looks like a professional model always. looks like you would win a Miss Universe, but the most beautiful thing will always be her great and special personality… her kindness, simplicity, charisma, humility, good principles and values, a warrior to face and overcome the challenges and of course that beautiful smile,” they wrote.

But most of the other commenters were more succinct with their praise.

“Bae, you are hot,” a fourth Instagram user simply wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Alessandra has worn items from her swimwear line in her Instagram posts before. In a previous photo series, she’s wearing a black swimsuit from Gal Floripa as she poses on a staircase that leads to crystal clear blue seawater. She’s also pictured wearing snorkeling gear and floating in the ocean in the three-photo update. The post has racked up close to 250,000 likes and 860 comments since it was posted two days ago.